Like all great rock stars, Normie Rowe knows how to make things happen on stage.
The now veteran rocker is still wowing audiences at the ripe young age of 76.
But it was during his first national tour that Rowe's career and the city of Warrnambool became entwined.
Rowe had burst onto the scene in early 1965 with his debut hit It Ain't Necessarily So.
He and his band, The Playboys, hit the road to promote the single with the push driving the song to number five on the national charts.
Rowe's first show in Warrnambool was at the Temperance Hall, with the tagline in the promotional poster being "It ain't necessarily ROWE! But it IS!"
The show was a success with a full house turning out to see the then teen idol.
But while all had gone smoothly, perhaps not surprisingly given the venue, Rowe's next Warrnambool show was a different story.
The show was held on August 20 at the city's Capitol Theatre, which at the time was a popular live music venue.
Rowe's star was now shining bright with the double A-side single Que Sera Sera and Shakin' All Over having made it all the way to the national number one spot.
But it was to be his very first hit, It Ain't Necessarily So, that was to thrust him into controversy.
While playing the Warrnambool gig, Rowe was hit by a stone that had been thrown from the audience.
The stone smashed into Rowe's forehead, causing him to leave the stage and abruptly end the show.
A number of other stones were later found on the stage.
While the offenders were never found and a motive not locked in, many believed the stone could have been thrown by a disgruntled Catholic.
The Catholic Church had expressed its displeasure at some of the lyrics in It Ain't Necessarily So.
The line in question was "The t'ings dat yo' li'ble, To read in de Bible, It ain't necessarily so."
It had upset the church so much that Sydney radio station 2SM, which was owned by the Catholic Church, had banned it from any airplay.
At the time, Warrnambool and the south-west was a strong Catholic area.
But for the young musician, religion was the furthest thing from his mind.
"I had no idea really about the controversy around the song," Rowe said as he reflected on the halcyon days.
"If it was a good song and fitted with what we were doing at the time, then we played it."
Luckily for Rowe, the stone incident did not create long-term trauma.
"To be honest I can't remember that happening," Rowe told The Standard.
"I do recall Warrnambool was part of that first tour but we played a lot of towns and a lot of shows.
"We would tour for six months at a time, playing six nights a week with Sundays off.
"We'd then have a month off to record and then back on the road we'd go.
"But it was never a slog, the adrenalin would kick in and it was always exciting."
The stone throwing aside, The Standard reported the Capitol Theatre gig as a success.
"Teenagers screamed, shouted and shrieked throughout the performance," the article read.
"At one stage a young girl sitting in the front row jumped to her feet and ran onto the stage. Two attendants had to restrain her."
The crowd number for the show was estimated at 700 with police stationed outside the theatre in case "teenagers became over enthusiastic".
The article said the crowd noise was so loud Rowe and his band could hardly be heard above the din.
The concert also featured a show of "flashing lights and changing set colours, which heightened the effect to provide more hysteria".
A conservative, highly religious community, combined with the progressive juggernaut of rock and roll, made life in the 1960s in small cities and towns like Warrnambool somewhat confused and disrupted.
The wider world was grappling with the monumental time of change.
The front page of The Standard on the day of Rowe's second Warrnambool concert carried a story of the Victorian government's plan to ban scientology.
Classified ads were made up of wholesome activities like euchre parties, kitchen teas and mannequin parades.
Product advertising was clearly gender based with cars and tools directed at men and household goods and clothing targeting women.
But make no mistake, in between this was a cultural revolution that crept through the gaps at a rapid rate.
"My parents and grandparents and their generations had been through the depression and world wars so they were naturally conservative," Rowe said.
"They were practical because they had to be.
"I remember my father teaching me how to straighten an old nail so it could be used again. Because they didn't have much, nothing was wasted.
"But through music in particular everything was changing so fast.
"We were creating the music industry in this country at that time and there was a young and captive audience.
"There were people like Billy Thorpe, Johnny Young and others and we were coming on the back of Beatlemania.
"The great thing about back then was there were a lot of formats for Australia talent to be heard.
"Radio airplay was good and The Go!! Show on television was a great supporter of Australian talent.
"That is certainly something I lament now, the lack of Australian content on radio and television."
While Rowe's shows in Warrnambool in the '60s are now a blur, he does hold the city in high regard.
He performed here many times over his career.
"I remember the Tatts Hotel and the performing arts centre," Rowe said.
"Warrnambool's a great place, iconic things like the Mahogany Ship and Fletcher Jones.
"And of course the coastline has so many stories to tell, it's a great part of the world."
