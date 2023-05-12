Polwarth MP Richard Riordan says the expulsion of Liberal colleague Moira Deeming "is what it is" after failing to call off a scheduled vote from the party on Friday.
The party voted 19-11 in favour of her removal from the Victorian branch on May 12.
It came after Ms Deeming threatened to sue Victorian Liberal Party leader John Pesutto last week.
Ms Deeming was previously suspended for nine months after avoiding party expulsion over an anti-trans rally that was gatecrashed by neo-Nazis at Victoria's Parliament House.
In a media conference on Friday Mr Pesutto said the decision to expel Ms Deeming was a "turning point" for the party.
"We as a team are committed to being a disciplined, united and focused team," he said.
He said the party needed to be an inclusive, welcoming and engaged party, in touch with and discussing the issues that impacted local communities.
Mr Riordan previously told The Standard the meeting needed to be called off because it "doesn't stand up legally".
The motion for the meeting was led by five party members including South West Coast MP Roma Britnell and former party leader Matthew Guy.
Following the meeting, Mr Riordan told The Standard "the party room has spoken and "it is what it is".
When asked if he would support Ms Deeming as an independent MP, he said she would be treated like any other crossbencher.
"We'll deal with her on a case-by-case basis," Mr Riordan said.
He said he met with Ms Britnell prior to the meeting to discuss the issue.
Ms Britnell was contacted for comment but referred The Standard to Mr Pesutto's office.
She previously told The Standard Ms Deeming was holding a gun to opposition leader Mr Pesutto's head by threatening legal action against her party suspension.
Bev McArthur, who backed Ms Deeming when she was set to be suspended, was also contacted for comment.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
