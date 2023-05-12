Corangamite division one co-coach Bruno Chiesa says the club is taking a more "professional" approach to targeting on-field success this season.
The side finished fifth in its most recent South West Victoria Football Association division one campaign but recruited heavily in the off-season to improve its standing.
The Lions, now with Chiesa and Jamie Norton as joint coaches, earned a 4-3 win against Portland in their only match so far this season.
Chiesa said his extensive soccer background outside the south-west inspired the newfound approach.
"I come from a comprehensive, professional soccer background in Scotland and here in the NPL," he said.
"So I decided we'd do it right. The way that we want to approach it is just do it once, do it properly.
"So we sort of cleaned up the club, we've cleaned up the club rooms and gotten things to that more organised, professional level.
"(We've) just raised the bar for the club and we've had a really comprehensive pre-season."
Chiesa said the side was hoping to "give a good account" of itself and had prepared sufficiently to do so.
"Since January we've had 30 players at training, we've probably made an extra eight signings from last year, we've dropped a lot of players down to div two," he said.
"These are all things that, through experience, we're just starting to create a bit of a structure at the club so we can more or less go out and compete with the clubs that have been winning the league for the last few years.
"The side's looking good. It's the first time in my time in the SWVFA where we've got equal quality on the bench."
The Lions mentor is hoping success in division one will translate across all senior and junior grades.
"We're really trying to raise the bar within the club," he said.
"Within any club, you're first team if you like, they need to be doing well in order for the rest of the club to follow," he said. "
I've been involved in div one for a couple of years, this is my first year coaching, we're starting to see a bit of traction in div one and we're hoping that's going to flow right through the club as well."
