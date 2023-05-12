Banned trots trainer caught with guns, drugs will apply to be re-licensed

The Standard
Banned Terang trots trainer pleads guilty to drug, weapon offences in Warrnambool court

By Jessica Howard
May 12 2023
A banned Terang harness racing trainer caught with illegal firearms and a hydroponic cannabis set-up in his home will apply to be re-licensed, a court has heard.

