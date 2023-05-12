Banned trots trainer caught with guns, drugs will apply to be re-licensed

A banned Terang harness racing trainer caught with illegal firearms and a hydroponic cannabis set-up in his home will apply to be re-licensed, a court has heard.
Timothy McLean, 29, of Spring Dam Road, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, May 12, to drug and weapon-related offences.
The man was arrested in November last year during a raid at his home which uncovered a hydroponic cannabis set-up hidden behind a bookshelf and fake wall of a shed.
Police seized 40 cannabis plants, as well as three rifles, two shotguns, a taser and nearly six grams of methamphetamine.
An air rifle was also located inside the property.
Majority of the firearms were registered to McLean's family however the man does not hold a gun licence.
During a second police raid on March 7 detectives uncovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, prescription Seroquel tablets, and a stolen 2021 Mazda BT50 utility.
It is not alleged McLean stole the vehicle.
A lawyer for the man said at the time of the offending he was running the family farm, dealing with the financial pressures of the pandemic and had fallen "heavily" into substance abuse.
She said McLean spent 35 days in custody on remand before being released on bail in April last year.
She said the man grew up in the harness racing industry but the offending led to his licence being suspended.
The lawyer said that caused him "great stress" and he was hopeful to apply to be re-licensed in the future.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said she accepted the drugs found were for personal use.
"But nothing strikes more fear in the community than someone who is using methamphetamine and also has access to firearms, particularly of this nature," she said.
McLean will be assessed for a community correction order.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
