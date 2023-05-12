TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith believes a significant weight drop will help Bold Bourbon's chances of winning the $50,000 Casterton Cup on Sunday.
Bold Bourbon was lumped 60 kilograms and 59kg at his past two starts which resulted in impressive restricted-class victories at Terang and Warrnambool.
The lightly-raced four-year-old comes in on the minimum weight of 54kg for Sunday's feature over 2000 metres.
"Bold Bourbon's form is very good," Smith told The Standard.
"I can't fault his form. His win at Warrnambool was excellent. He's jumping in class going into an open handicap in the Casterton Cup but he's dropping a lot in weight which should really help his chances. Bold Bourbon has done well since his last-start Warrnambool win. He's got to be a strong each-way hope in the cup."
Top light-weight jockey Dean Yendall, who has ridden Bold Bourbon in his past two victories, has retained the ride for Sunday's feature.
Yendall is no stranger to success in the Casterton Cup. He's won the race on two occasions - the first on Eumeralla Miss in 2009 and Bec Said No Credit in 2014.
"Dean suggested after Bold Bourbon's last-start win the Casterton Cup is an ideal next step for the horse," the astute trainer said.
"Dean has a sensational record in races around this area. It's always an advantage when you have him on board. We've got no big plans on the table for Bold Bourbon - we'll just get through Sunday and see how he performs before making any plans."
Four jumps races are on the nine-event program. The feature jumping race is a $35,000 restricted steeplechase over 3800 metres.
Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman, who also has a trainer's licence, accepted with four of the eight runners.
