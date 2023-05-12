An elderly man is in a stable condition after becoming trapped between a car and wall in Casterton on Friday morning.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman told The Standard one unit responded to the incident on Jackson Street about 10.50am on May 12.
The spokeswoman said a person was trapped between a car and a wall.
She said the CFA assisted Ambulance Victoria with releasing the person from the vehicle about 11am.
The spokeswoman said the incident was deemed safe at 11.12am.
An AV spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident in Casterton about 10.50am.
"A man believed to be in his 80s has been taken to Hamilton Base Hospital in a stable condition," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
