Man transported to Hamilton hospital following trapping incident in Casterton

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 12 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 11:31am
A man was transported to hospital in Hamilton after being stuck between a car and wall.
An elderly man is in a stable condition after becoming trapped between a car and wall in Casterton on Friday morning.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

