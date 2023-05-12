The Port Fairy Football Netball Club says it wants to raise $1 million over the next two years to help fund a multi-stage redevelopment of its Gardens Oval facilities.
The club has formed a dedicated fundraising team and has already conducted several pitch sessions with small groups of potential donors from the community.
Club president Rob Evans said while the campaign had barely begun it had already garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars in pledged donations.
"The campaign is in its infancy stage but early indications are very positive and we currently have in excess of $300,000 in pledges," he said.
"The club will continue presenting to our members and the general public over the coming months to ensure the community can participate."
The first stage of the project involves building new male and female changerooms, which is a priority because the club doesn't have any shower facilities for female players.
The Victorian government committed $1.6 million to stage one in May 2022 and Moyne Shire agreed to contribute a further $200,000.
Mr Evans said the new changerooms would cost around $2 million so the community had to raise a further $200,000 to cover the cost. The council will oversee the construction work.
"Our main priority right now is to raise the $200,000 to be able go to the shire and say 'we're ready to move'," Mr Evans said. He said the club hoped work could start as soon as the 2023 season finished, and would be finished before July 2024.
Stage two of the redevelopment will comprise a 200-seat function room, commercial kitchen and canteen area, and a further changeroom.
This second phase will cost more than $4 million and the club will have to find around $3.75 million from the state and federal governments.
Mr Evans said the club would need to raise at least $450,000 for stage two and the plan was for the whole facility to be finished in time for the 2027 season.
He said the funds raised for the redevelopment would be strictly quarantined from the club's operational cashflow, and there were "very strict guidelines" for how the money could be spent.
The club has already been doing substantial fundraising to replace the defunct lighting at both the football oval and netball courts.
The netballers have been without proper lighting since the previous light towers were deemed dangerous and removed in February 2022.
The football oval floodlights have since developed similar problems, forcing the club to bring in temporary lighting for the forward pocket of the ground to allow teams to train at night.
Mr Evans said the developers of the Ryan Corner Wind Farm had combined with Kennards to provide the mobile lighting unit for the football ground, as well as one for the netball courts.
"It has saved us tens of thousands of dollars this year," he said.
Mr Evans said the club had applied to Sports and Recreation Victoria for $250,000 towards new permanent lighting, and the club had raised more than $100,000.
The new lights will cost between $600,000 and $750,000 and Mr Evans said the council had promised to cover the rest of the cost if the $250,000 application was successful.
He said the club was "a great place to be around". "We've come through a difficult period but volunteer and participation numbers are growing in all areas of the club and sponsorship numbers are at record levels."
It is a stark change from early 2022, when the club was forced to make a desperate plea for volunteers as it struggled to fill key vacancies.
Mr Evans said despite the difficulties COVID had brought, the club's finances had remained strong.
"Now it's the community's opportunity to leave a legacy and help us build a modern facility for the future," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
