Two rival South West Cricket clubs have joined forces and moved leagues for the upcoming season.
Noorat and Terang have merged to become Noorat Terang Cricket Club and been accepted into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association following a recent board meeting.
It comes after SWC club Mortlake joined the WDCA last summer and leaves six teams in SWC's division one competition.
"They put an application into the WDCA to consider moving into this association and in accordance with our rules they met us and we considered what they said and they presented a really good case," WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said.
"The board afterwards deliberated and believed that they should be admitted to the association."
Noorat president Michael Williams said the idea to merge came about because of the clubs' combined junior teams known as the Terang/Noorat Giants.
"About four of five years ago we merged our juniors due to the lack of numbers and tried to strengthen that and give them a platform to play on that's competitive so they're not lagging behind each week," he said.
"But through that with our senior cricket we were sort of robbing each other trying to grab these players to play higher grades as well and just with the demographic of the two towns and the way things were going, we thought to ensure the longevity of cricket within our area that working together as a whole, rather than just our junior structure, would be better long-term."
Williams said each club held two in-depth individual meetings discussing the merger before both organisations voted unanimously in favour of combining.
Terang president Will Moloney echoed Williams' sentiments, saying the club wanted to make its juniors and seniors "uniform" and it was a "natural progression".
He said 100 per cent of both clubs were on-board with the decision.
The new club has proposed to enter a side in the top three WDCA divisions as well as at least two junior grades. It is also looking at fielding a female cricket side in the short-term.
The WDCA is yet to decide which grades Noorat Terang will be accepted into.
Both presidents had no ill feelings towards SWC but said the move to the WDCA was due to the larger competition and higher standard.
"The aim is to go down and field division one, two and three and from start to finish we want to have somewhere for our juniors to be able to go and push ourselves and play in the best standard of cricket that they can in the area," Moloney said.
The club will discuss how to manage its facilities with Williams saying if it does play division one, Terang's turf pitch would be its home ground.
Moloney is excited about the new club's potential both on and off the field.
"When you merge two teams you get the people that are really passionate from one team and then you get the people that are really passionate from the other team," he said.
"You've got two good committees instead of one, there's a fair bit of potential for a bit of stuff to get done which is good."
Traditionally, being so close in proximity, Noorat and Terang have been long-standing foes however both presidents don't see the past as a problem.
"Obviously there's been a long-term rivalry but we all work together, all played other sports together. So there shouldn't be too many issues I don't think," Moloney said.
The decision for Noorat and Terang to merge and farewell the SWC comes only a year after Mortlake departed the league and joined the WDCA.
Mortlake played finals in division one in its first season, finished 11th in division two while in division four it was crowned premier.
There are now six clubs remaining in SWC's division one competition. The association is yet to meet to decide the future look of its competitions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.