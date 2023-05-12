WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks are prepared for a quick turnaround between games this weekend.
Coach Alex Gynes said the Big V division one side - sitting fourth with a 6-2 win-loss record - would play Southern Peninsula at 6pm on Saturday before facing Chelsea from 11am Sunday.
It is the team's first away double-header of the season and the earlier-than-usual tip-off on Sunday allows Warrnambool Mermaids - who have just one game this weekend - to travel down later for a 1pm start.
"I have never played an 11am game," Gynes said.
"If we play the way we can, it's two winnable games (this weekend).
"We have beaten Southern Peninsula previously (at home) and they are down towards the bottom of the ladder but they are a better team than what their record shows."
The Seahawks' fast start has impressed Gynes, who has returned from an achilles injury to be having an impact on limited minutes, averaging 19.5 points and 8.75 rebounds a game.
"You always plan before the season and try and figure out what your main goals are and where you sit in the big scheme of things," he said.
"I thought we'd put a good squad together and adding JP (Pollydore) to really challenge it at the pointy end.
"It's still a long way to go but we've made the right steps which is nice."
Gynes said American import JP Pollydore - the club's first since the COVID-19 pandemic - and long-time player Ollie Bidmade had made impressive starts to the Seahawks' season.
Pollydore is averaging 24 points a game while Bidmade is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game.
They sit third league-wide in those respective statistical categories.
"(JP) is really unselfish and is a great person and a really good teammate," Gynes said.
"I think he's probably found it a bit tougher in the last couple of weeks, in terms of other teams scouting us and them putting a lot of pressure on him and being really physical with him but he's learning what that's all about.
"Ollie has been really fantastic for us. He hasn't put the points on the board necessarily but everything else he does really gets us going offensively."
Another veteran in Steere has provided a level head on court too.
"Benson has been really solid for us as that solid older head in the point guard spot, really pushing the ball and getting us into our game style and how we want to play."
The Mermaids, who boast a 5-2 win-loss record, are being well served offensively by recruits Dakota Crichton (13 points a game) and Tyleah Barr (12).
