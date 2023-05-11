The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale name Lachlan Swayn for his senior debut against Timboon Demons

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Josh Sobey says efficiency going inside 50 would be a key focus for his playing group in round six. Picture by Anthony Brady
Merrivale's Josh Sobey says efficiency going inside 50 would be a key focus for his playing group in round six. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool and District league ladder-leaders Merrivale will blood a new senior player, with Lachlan Swayn called up for its away game against Timboon Demons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.