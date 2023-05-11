Warrnambool and District league ladder-leaders Merrivale will blood a new senior player, with Lachlan Swayn called up for its away game against Timboon Demons.
Jaxon Johnstone misses for Merrivale due to unavailability.
Swayn, a half-forward-wing, crossed to the Tigers this season from Hampden league outfit Camperdown, where he played reserves in 2022.
"He lives in town (Warrnambool) and I think the travel was getting to much," Tigers coach Josh Sobey said of Swayn. "He's come to the club this year, and had a really successful pre-season and put in the work.
"He's been really patient and the opportunity has come his way. He'll be a great asset, he's just been unlucky due to the way we've been playing. We're really excited to see how he embraces it."
Sobey said the Tigers, who are unbeaten to start the year, would focus on improving the way they move the football in coming rounds.
"We spoke about our efficiency, especially in our front half," he said. "We really need to tidy up that area of our game. In saying that we're playing reasonable footy, we're just continuing to fine-tune each area."
The Demons have made three changes for the clash, with co-coach Ben Newey returning, along with Ash Hunt and Lyndon Alsop. Ben Harding will miss with a wrist injury, while Cam Mackenzie and Ben Mathews are other the outs.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
