WARRNAMBOOL defender James Chittick knows the Blues are playing for more than four premiership points on Saturday.
The Blues and their opponent Koroit will don green laces in support of The Gillin Boys Foundation which aims to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy.
One of its founders, Chris Gillin, will watch the game at Reid Oval. His father Ash is a trainer for the Blues.
Chittick, 29 at the end of the month, has helped organise and plan from a Blues' point of view. Local businesses have thrown their support behind the cause while beanies, hats and shoelaces will be available to buy from a pop-up shop at the ground.
"We'll be playing for Chris, Ash and the family and the foundation and hopefully we get the W," he said.
"There is a little bit of understanding from my side of things with the line of work I do which is disability support service and just wanting to help out.
"Ash is a trainer here as well. He helps us out a lot and I am more than happy to help out.
"As I always say to Chris, 'I am just doing a little part compared to what he's done for the cause'."
Both football sides enter the clash with 2-2 win-loss records.
"It's been a little bit different with a new game plan, even individually how we want to play and set up but I think that way suits me as well," Chittick said.
Chittick - a father to Maggie, 2, and George, 16 weeks - is part of a Warrnambool back line which has welcomed forward Sam Cowling.
"Sam is down back again which has been really good. He's a leader on the ground, off the ground being our captain," he said.
"He is great to have down there setting up play and he's very vocal. You can see the whole ground from the back line so we set up nicely."
One of their defensive teammates is teenager Ethan Boyd, a former GWV Rebel.
"Ethan is based in Melbourne for university but he comes down and plays," Chittick said.
"His speed off the back line is great but he can also play that lock-down role as we saw earlier this year against Jason Rowan."
