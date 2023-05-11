The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Camperdown coach Neville Swayn and Cobden co-coach Dan Casey to put friendship aside on game day

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 12 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Dan Casey and Camperdown's Neville Swayn enjoy their regular chats. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Cobden's Dan Casey and Camperdown's Neville Swayn enjoy their regular chats. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Justine McCullagh-Beasy

PHONE calls between two of the Hampden league's rival coaches are a regular occurrence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.