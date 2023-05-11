PHONE calls between two of the Hampden league's rival coaches are a regular occurrence.
Cobden co-coach Dan Casey and Camperdown counterpart Neville Swayn have a strong friendship, cultivated during the former's stint at the Magpies.
On Saturday night - before their two teams run out to play - they will enjoy a pre-game chat and afterwards too.
But during the game it will be all business as each side tries to improve a 2-2 win-loss record.
"After the game we'll shake hands, say (congratulations) to whoever wins and then give it a day or two to dissect the game and then we talk about areas we can improve on or that we're good at," Casey said.
Casey said Swayn had helped immensely when he suffered a serious work-place accident which caused damage to his leg a number of years ago.
"Our friendship grew after my accident," he said.
"Himself and Luke Clarke were always coming down to help when I needed them to.
"You never forget things like that and it's why I have a lot of respect for him.
"He's a very good person and his family are great people."
Casey said the pair enjoyed discussing the finer details of football.
"I know we're in the same league but it's good to have someone else to bounce ideas off," he said. "We always talk about the opposition a fair bit."
Swayn was Casey's assistant during his time at Camperdown.
"We generally talk every week, not just about footy but other stuff as well," he said.
"Even when he left we've always kept in really close contact.
"It's not just coaching against someone - it's more of a long friendship with Dan."
Swayn said Casey was "a ripping bloke".
"Footy-wise he's achieved a lot playing and coaching over a long time and I probably just clicked straight away with him," he said.
"We have a lot of similarities with what we do and how we communicate."
The Bombers-Magpies clash is a night game at Cobden with the first bounce from 6pm.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
