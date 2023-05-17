The Standard
The Warrnambool Golf Range starts recycling its used golf balls

Aaron Smith
Aaron Smith
Updated May 17 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
A recycling bin just for golf balls is now at Warrnambool Golf Range. Supplied pictures
A golf ball recycling bin is now at the Warrnambool Golf Range to help reduce the environmental impact of the sport.

