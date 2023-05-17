A golf ball recycling bin is now at the Warrnambool Golf Range to help reduce the environmental impact of the sport.
Golf Ball Recycling provides a bin collection service for golfers to get rid of their old balls without sending them to landfill.
The business is the initiative of Warrnambool-born John Harrington, who has been working on finding ways to repurpose used golf balls since 2015.
"There was no recycling solution for golf balls at the end of their life and we could see so many going into landfill or waterways, so we decided to do something about it," he said.
The collected balls are run through a shredder and a granulator to create a "golf ball aggregate" which can be repurposed into other materials.
Mr Harrington said the aggregate's composition was much lighter than concrete.
"Every cubic metre of concrete uses 1000 kilograms of crushed rock, whereas for the golf ball aggregate in non-structural concrete you only need to use 500 kilograms," he said.
"If there's an alternative to natural materials like crushed rock being mined, why not use them first?"
IN OTHER NEWS
This light weight has allowed Golf Ball Recycling to use its golf ball aggregate in drainage, pathways and outdoor furniture like park benches.
"A lot of the new park benches are made out of recycled plastic so we can mix the golf balls into that," Mr Harrington said.
The initiative has been publicly endorsed by both PGA Australia and Golf Australia, but Mr Harrington said he had been funding the business by himself since day one.
"We don't operate on a grant, there's no government support, we just really rely on golf clubs putting a bin in and community engagement to make this work," he told The Standard.
"If you're out walking and see some golf balls, you can't throw them in the recycling bin, but you can drop them in at the Warrnambool Golf Range and we'll take care of it."
Mr Harrington said golf balls in any condition were welcome at the bins at the range.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.