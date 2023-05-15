Weeks celebrating the core of what makes the Warrnambool and District Community Hospice tick will take place over the next fortnight.
May 15-21 is National Volunteer Week, while May 21-27 is National Palliative Care Week.
Hospice manager Emmalee Bell said the celebrations were a time to reflect on the valuable work carried out by the hospice.
She said the demand on these services continued to grow.
"Since COVID, the demand for our services has increased," Ms Bell said.
"It's nice to know awareness is growing about what we can do for people undergoing palliative care and their family and friends.
"The next step is getting people to access our services earlier in the palliative care timeline, rather than just seeking that help very late.
"It is something they could be benefiting from for 6-12 months rather than 6-12 weeks and our services do not only benefit the quality of life of the patient but it's also that flow-on support to family."
Ms Bell said the hospice's volunteer base was strong but recruitment was always open.
The hospice will celebrate volunteer week in a low-key fashion, with an internal gathering of volunteers.
Palliative care week will be more public, with Ms Bell to chair a discussion panel following the screening of the documentary, Live the Life You Please.
This screening will take place at the Capitol Cinema on Tuesday, May 23 and will focus on the end of life experience.
Ms Bell will be joined on the panel by local health professionals who work in the palliative care space.
