KOROIT is celebrating a handy late addition with premiership player Tom Couch committing to the club.
The former AFL-listed midfielder-forward featured in the Saints' 2019 Hampden league flag.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said a change to Couch's home base meant he had decided to rejoin the club.
Couch will play against Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday.
"He's been home from overseas for probably five or six weeks, was here Good Friday and I caught up with home over the Easter weekend, had a few beers and at that time was living in the Mornington Peninsula," McLaren told The Standard.
"He said 'I'd love to have a kick but it's just too far away'. But he's since moved back to Geelong and rang a few weeks ago and said 'I'd be really keen to play'."
McLaren said Couch trained at Victoria Park on Thursday night and was already providing invaluable leadership.
"It looked like he hasn't missed a beat. He's such a smooth mover," he said.
"He's played and coached at a high level and for our younger boys tonight he was coaching them through drills and gee, for us, what an asset to have someone like that back at the club."
He is one of five additions - they've named an extended bench - with Oakleigh Chargers' Finn O'Sullivan returning home during a Coates Talent League bye and Dylan McCutcheon named to play his first game since off-season shoulder surgery.
Matt Bradley and Taylor McKenry were also selected while Alex Pulling and Will Couch will miss through suspension, James Gow is unavailable and Tim Martin is out with a corkie.
Two experienced footballers capable of playing multiple positions will slot into North Warrnambool Eagles' line-up.
Ex-AFL ruckman-forward Nathan Vardy (knee injury) and captain Adam Wines (suspension), along with Reece Scoble, will bolster the Eagles' key position stocks against Portland at Hanlon Park.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said the trio would add experience to a team coming off a bye. Vardy played in round one and was hurt, missing their next three games.
"All three are key position players so it will be good to get them back," he said.
The Eagles will be without Baillie Keast, who has gone to Ireland to further his career in the horse racing industry, Dylan Parish (unavailable), Sam McKinnon (unavailable) and Judah Greene (knee).
Portland has made two changes, bringing defensive options Josh Edwards and Karsen Edwards for Lachie Goldby (groin) and Zac Stuchbery (omitted) as the Tigers try and arrest poor starts which have hurt them in three of their four games.
"They are both defenders but different players," Tigers coach Jarrod Holt said.
"Josh is a bit bigger and he can take a key forward or a small. He has good agility for a bigger guy and is nice and competitive. Karsen is a young player but he plays like he has a lot of experience. He's pretty calm and uses the ball well."
Cobden and Camperdown will play a night game at Cobden Recreation Reserve from 6pm. The Bombers have made five changes, welcoming recruit Daniel Watson back for his first game for the club in a number of seasons. Watson injured his hamstring in a practice game.
Zac Green, Jack Hammond and Luke Hickey return too while Will Benallack, who has returned to the club after a stint at Timboon Demons, has earned a call up from the reserves.
The Magpies are unchanged.
Warrnambool v Koroit
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, R.Mast, L.Bidmade
HB: R.Warfe, S.Cowling, N.Hooker
C: W.Lord, D.Graham, E.Boyd
HF: T.O'Keeffe, J.Turland, L.Cody
F: J.Wells, J.Bell, H.Ryan
R: J.Turland, M.Bidmade, R.Jansen van beek
Int: D.McCorkell, O.Opperman, D.Weymouth, H.Morgan-Morris
Koroit
B: T.McKenry, T.Baulch, M.Petersen
HB: T.Couch, W.Petersen, C.Byrne
C: C.Nagorcka, J.Lloyd, J.Whitehead
HF: J.McCosh, J.Block, P.O'Sullivan
F: D.Mooney, J.Neave, F.Robb
R: L.Hoy, W.Black, F. O'Sullivan
Int: N.Rentsch, M.Lloyd, C.O'Donnell, M.Bradley, D.McCutcheon
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: J.Hickey, C.Pither, M.McMeel
HB: T.Morris, J.Slabbert, L.Barnes
C: R.Gill, J.Jennings, R.Sigley
HF: N.Herrmann, D.Russell, L.Urquhart
F: Z.Burgess, H.Cook, L.Uebergang
R: C.Whyte, B.Hicks, D.White
Int: B.Baker, H.McGinley, O.Linke, E.Knight
South Warrnambool
B: X.Farley, S.Thompson, I.Thomas
HB: T.Williamson, P.Anderson, X.Mitchem
C: M.McCluggage, D.Nicholson, J.Henderson
HF: S.Kelly, B.Osborne, F.Wilkinson
F: W.White, J.Dye, N.Thompson
R: S.Lenehan, M.Irving, J.Saunders
Int: J.Folkes, O.Smith, R.Thomas, B.Rantall
Portland Tigers v North Warrnambool Eagles
Portland Tigers
B: M.Curtis, J.Wilson, D.Denboer
HB: W.Hunter, D.Campbell, K.Richardson
C: T.Jennings, S.Hampshire, D.Falcone
HF: P.Procter, D.Bell, H.Kerr
F: K.Edwards, S.Peck, C.Peters
R: B.Schwarz, J.Dunlop, J.Edwards
Int: T.Oakley, N.Valori, H.Reynolds, L.leonard
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.Burke, C.Grundy, D.Parish
HB: J.Greene, J.Grundy, B.Jenkinson
C: H.Keast, F.Jones, A.Noske
HF: T.Batten, J.O'Brien, Z.Timms
F: B.keast, L.Kenna, J.Johnstone
R: J.Bermingham, M.Wines, S.McKinnon
Int: J.Bermingham, J.Lewis, L.Wines, D.Bermingham
Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake
Port Fairy
B: S.Lee, R.Riordan, S.Lucardie
HB: A.McMeel, G.Swarbrick, M.Sully
C: K.Mercovich, J.hopper, T.Opperman
HF: D.Gunning, O.Myers, T.Macilwain
F: O.Pollock, J.Rowan, R.Mohan
R: L.Gunning, J.Bartlett, J.Forrest
Int: M.Ryan, S.Robinson, I.Martin, K.Fleming
Emg: W.Goudie
Terang Mortlake
B: A.Moloney, H.Roberts, G.Bourke
HB: D.Jones, J.Arundell, I.Kenna
C: R.Buck, J.Hay, K.Johnstone
HF: L.Wareham, L.McConnell, D.Kenna
F: W.Kain, X.Vickers, B.Reid
R: H.Porter, D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins
Int: S.Mclean, S.Crawley, M.Baxter, M.Arundell
Cobden v Camperdown
Cobden
B: N.Mounsey, C.Koroneos, W.Benallack
HB: S.Thow, J.Hutt, J.Fowler
C: B.Mahoney, L.Smith, R.Unwin
HF: J.Hammond, M.Angus, J.Williamson
F: G.Rooke, J.Worboys, H.Robertson
R: M.Clarke, P.Pekin, P.Smith
Int: L.Robertson, A.Rosolin, L.Cahill, L.Hickey
Camperdown
B: B.Richardson, S.Bradshaw, A.McBean
HB: L.O'Neil, R.Arnold, B.Draffin
C: J.Dundon, H.Sumner, C.Lucas
HF: H.Sinnott, J.O'Neil, D.Absalom
F: S.Gordon, C.Spence, J.Place
R: Z.Sinnott, T.Kent, W.Rowbottom
Int: J.Lafferty, M.Sinnott, J.Baird, N.Jones"
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
