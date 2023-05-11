Midfield Meat has lost its bid to rid the company of a conviction and $400,000 fine after a long-time employee was crushed to death by a bull while working alone more than five years ago.
The meat processing company was found guilty of failing to provide a safe working environment during a Warrnambool County Court trial in 2021.
The charge related to the death of highly-experienced stockman Pat Smith, 49, who was killed in December 2017 while moving cattle for Midfield, his employer of 27 years.
The company was convicted and fined $400,000.
The company had sought to appeal its conviction and sentence but that was rejected by the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday.
Lawyers for Midfield had claimed the verdict of the jury was unreasonable and that the judge erred in allowing evidence in a written statement made by Dean McKenna, Midfield's general manager, to be heard at trial.
In the statement, which was taken by police six weeks after Mr Smith's death, Mr McKenna said the employee should not have been working alone, that the bull was known as a dangerous animal and the fatal incident was "preventable".
Midfield argued Mr McKenna could not confess or admit to matters on behalf of the company of which he had no personal knowledge, that his statements were equivocal or ambiguous, and should have been deemed inadmissible.
But Supreme Court justices Kristen Walker, Cameron Macaulay and Peter Kidd said the trial judge was "plainly correct" in allowing the evidence to be heard by the jury.
They refused Midfield's application to appeal conviction, stating they'd made their own assessment of the evidence and didn't "experience a reasonable doubt about Midfield's guilt".
The justices also rejected the applicant's claims the sentence was "manifestly excessive".
In their judgement, they said the offending was serious and the penalty imposed was 28 per cent of the maximum possible for the offence.
"Sentences imposed need to draw attention to the importance of workplace safety, and to send a message to employers that failure to eliminate or mitigate safety risks will attract significant punishment," the judgement said.
It also said Midfield contested the charges at trial and therefore wasn't entitled to the sentencing discount that follows a guilty plea.
All other reasons given for appeal would fail, the judgement said.
Mr Smith was drafting and weighing cattle in an enclosed yard at a Dunkeld property in 2017 when he was attacked by a stag (steer/bull with one testicle), which was in a highly agitated state.
He was later found dead by the property owner.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
