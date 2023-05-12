Immaculate home in an ideal location | House of the Week

"Immaculate, neat and well-presented" is how Northeast Stockdale & Leggo sales agent Phil Gray describes 40 Waldock Way in Warrnambool.
Situated in a growing estate by the Merri River, this home will always overlook parkland and is perfect for a quiet lifestyle.
"It's only about 18 months old, and it's a Metricon build, but it's very specced up," Phil says.
"It doesn't have the mass-production feel about it... if you wanted to go and build this home now it would cost you a fortune, if you could even do it."
Phil says the best features about the home is its location, which is directly in front of an abundance of parkland, and its large four car garage with remote doors and a rear roller door, providing access via a concrete driveway to another garage.
He says this home would suit a middle to mature-aged family, or a downsizer moving off a big property or farm.
"For a big block, there is nothing to maintain, and the owners have made every square inch usable and functional," he says.
The owners have spent tens of thousands of dollars in concrete retaining walls at the rear of the block and landscaping. The benefit of removing a high volume of land enabled the owners to utilise every bit of the 937m2 of land, with every square metre immaculately presented.
Once inside the home, you're greeted by a spacious entry area with hybrid flooring throughout the hall and open plan living areas. A large master suite with a double door entry is situated at the front of the home allows for views across the parkland to the river.
All remaining three bedrooms are well-sized, fitted with double blinds, remote ceiling fan, carpet and built-in robes. For those who like to cook and entertain will enjoy the open space of the rear living and entertaining area.
With hybrid flooring throughout all the high traffic areas and a large, a well-equipped kitchen features a 900mm oven/ cook-top, stone bench-tops and soft close cabinetry. A separate living area can be sealed off for extra privacy and a large, open plan living and dining area compliments the large kitchen very well.
Access to the outdoor entertaining options via sliding doors with an animal proof, steel mesh security door. With double the standard size outdoor area, zip track blinds and dual heaters, this area can be used all year around.
