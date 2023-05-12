The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

40 Waldock Way, Warrnambool | Ticks all your boxes

May 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Immaculate home in an ideal location | House of the Week
Immaculate home in an ideal location | House of the Week
  • 40 Waldock Way, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
  • $1,050,000-$1,150,000
  • Agency: Northeast Stockdale & Leggo, Warrnambool
  • Agent: Phil Gray, 0455 039 343

"Immaculate, neat and well-presented" is how Northeast Stockdale & Leggo sales agent Phil Gray describes 40 Waldock Way in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.