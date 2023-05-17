The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Home Guarantee Scheme soon to allow friends and family to apply together

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 17 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Leishman from Aussie Home Loans Warrnambool says the changes to the scheme will help first-time buyers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jason Leishman from Aussie Home Loans Warrnambool says the changes to the scheme will help first-time buyers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A south-west mortgage broker says rising interest rates, diminished borrowing capacity and the cost of living is making it hard for the region's residents to be approved for a home loan, but an expanded federal government scheme will help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.