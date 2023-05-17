A south-west mortgage broker says rising interest rates, diminished borrowing capacity and the cost of living is making it hard for the region's residents to be approved for a home loan, but an expanded federal government scheme will help.
Jason Leishman from Aussie Home Loans Warrnambool said times were tough for first-home buyers.
"Right now is probably one of the hardest times to actually qualify and get a loan, because interest rates, living expenses, everything has gone up at the same time," he told The Standard.
"So it is difficult right now to get financed, especially if you're a single borrower. Most times you need to be on a joint income to get a loan at the moment."
Mr Leishman said the mortgage broker had approved many first-home guarantees over the past 18 months.
The scheme was launched in 2020 to help more people enter the housing market through deposits as low as five per cent and exemptions from mortgage insurance fees.
"Clients might save anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 in lender's mortgage insurance, plus they get a far better interest rate on that scheme," Mr Leishman said.
The home guarantee scheme was set for an expansion in the federal budget, with changes to come by the start of July.
Joint applications between friends and family members will soon be accepted, where currently only couples can apply under the first-home and regional first-home buyer guarantees.
Buyers who have previously owned a home will also be eligible, so long as their last ownership was at least 10 years ago.
Legal guardians like aunts, uncles and grandparents will be able to apply for the family home guarantee, expanding the criteria from 'single parents'.
Mr Leishman said anything that created more opportunities for clients to get a home loan was a positive thing, especially in the current financial climate.
"With interest rates going up by three per cent in the last year, a lot of people's borrowing capacity is diminished to the point where they may not be able to afford or qualify for a loan," he said.
"So if they can bring another family member into the loan, that's going to help their serviceability to hopefully get approved."
Mr Leishman said it was important local clients remembered they still had to pass the serviceability test to be eligible for the guarantee.
"So while it's a great initiative, they still have to go through the process and get approval from a bank to get a spot in those scheme positions," he said.
Minister for Housing Julie Collins said the eligibility changes were being made to reflect modern Australian households.
"We know friends and family members are already teaming up to secure their own place to call home," she said.
"Our actions will allow them to access vital assistance, just as couples have been able to previously."
