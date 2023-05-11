Colourful ribbons acknowledging the suffering of victims of childhood sexual abuse will be re-tied to the fence of Warrnambool's St Joseph's Catholic Church following maintenance works.
The Lava Street wrought iron fence was painted last month with dozens of ribbons temporarily removed by a coordinator of the Loud Fence campaign, which supports clergy abuse victims, survivors and their families.
Those ribbons, as well as new ones, will be re-tied to the fence from 10am on Saturday, May 13.
"Loud Fences are a visual statement of solidarity by the community," the coordinator, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Standard.
"Every ribbon tells a story and gives a voice to survivors and victims of childhood sexual abuse.
"We welcome as many people as possible to tie their own ribbons. Some ribbons will also be available (on the day)."
Father John Fitzgerald last month told The Standard the church had paid respect to those who had tied ribbons prior to their removal.
"The ribbons convey a message of support for victims and all those affected by sexual abuse over the years by church personnel," he said.
READ MORE:
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.