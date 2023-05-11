The Standard
Loud fence ribbons to be re-tied to Warrnambool's St Joseph's Catholic Church

Jessica Howard
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 11:30am
The old ribbons on Warrnambool's Loud fence were removed last month for the fence to be painted. They'll be re-tied on May 13.
Colourful ribbons acknowledging the suffering of victims of childhood sexual abuse will be re-tied to the fence of Warrnambool's St Joseph's Catholic Church following maintenance works.

