Victim frustrated after being glassed with a pint on pub dance floor

A man who glassed another man with a pint on the dance floor of a Warrnambool pub has failed to avoid a conviction.
Clinton Williams, 39, was at Warrnambool's Seanchai Irish Pub on February 4 when he struck the other man to the head with the large glass about 2.30am.
The men were not known to each other and were both on the dance floor when Williams was approached by the victim and a scuffle occurred, the Warrnambool Magistrates Court was told on Thursday.
The victim shoved Williams in the chest and he stumbled backwards.
The offender then ran at the victim and smashed the pint glass over his head, causing a laceration on his scalp which bled heavily.
The victim required a CT scan, five stitches and suffered a headache and pain in the neck for about a week.
The offending will appear on the man's criminal history after he failed to avoid a conviction.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson said although the man was described as being of good character and with no criminal history, the nature of the offending was too serious.
"It must be marked as completely frowned upon," she said.
"It's a very serious matter and the expectation is I will impose a sentence that reflects the community's disapproval."
The magistrate said the offending would no doubt leave permanent scars and trauma.
In an impact statement, the victim said he was in shock at first.
"Then after receiving stitches it quickly turned into anger and frustration that someone could act so violently over nothing," he wrote.
He had a week off work and had trouble sleeping in the days after.
The court heard Williams had written the victim an apology.
He was convicted and fined $1500.
Earlier this week The Standard reported Warrnambool's liquor accord would soon vote on 12-month pub bans for violent behaviour at licensed premises.
