Accused burglar late to contested hearing after police intercept

A Hamilton man accused of stealing a delivery van from a newspaper freight service is late to his contested hearing after being intercepted by police en route to court.
Dylan Cosgrove, 35, was to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to contest allegations he broke into a business and stole a white 2002 Mercedes delivery van in July 2022.
But his lawyer Sean Ghattas told the court his client had been intercepted by a police highway patrol unit and was still about two hours away.
The matter was temporarily stood down.
Mr Cosgrove is accused of driving the van to a service station in Ararat where co-accused Troy Scott, 27, used a fuel card from the van to buy food.
The van was later found dumped in Yulecart - 10 kilometres west of Hamilton - with its keys, stereo unit, the fuel card, car jack and tool box missing.
Police located the items at the co-accused's Mitchell Court property and the pair were arrested.
The lawyer previously told a court his client would contest the charges on grounds he could not be identified in the prosecution's evidence, which included CCTV footage from the service station and mobile phone location records.
"The fundamental issue is that of identity in relation to all the charges," Mr Ghattas said in January.
More to come.
