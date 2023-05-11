Accused burglar late to contested hearing after police intercept

The Standard
Accused Hamilton burglar late to contested hearing in Warrnambool court

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:49am
A Hamilton man accused of stealing a delivery van from a newspaper freight service is late to his contested hearing after being intercepted by police en route to court.

