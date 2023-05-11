The Standard
Warrnambool GP says many clinics will embrace AI after shock study

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated May 11 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 3:00pm
A new study suggests AI provides better medical advice than doctors, with a Warrnambool GP saying it shows the technology will play a growing role in healthcare.
A Warrnambool GP says he sees a growing role for artificial intelligence in healthcare after a study found experts preferred medical advice written by ChatGPT over responses from real-life doctors.

