A Warrnambool GP says he sees a growing role for artificial intelligence in healthcare after a study found experts preferred medical advice written by ChatGPT over responses from real-life doctors.
The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine in late April, asked a panel of healthcare professionals to evaluate responses to 195 medical questions randomly plucked from social media site Reddit's r/AskDocs page.
The panel was shown two responses to each question: one was a reply from a verified doctor, the other was an answer produced by the language processing AI bot ChatGPT. They were then asked to choose "which response was better" and evaluate each answer for "quality" and "empathy".
The chat bot won a resounding victory on every measure.
The evaluators preferred ChatGPT's responses 79 per cent of the time, and the AI responses were "rated of significantly higher quality than physician responses".
The panel rated the chatbot answers as "good" or "very good" quality 79 per cent of the time, while for the physician responses it was just 22 per cent.
The AI's responses were also judged much more empathetic, with 45 per cent of chatbot answers rated "empathetic" or "very empathetic" while the doctor responses came in at less than 5 per cent. "This amounted to 9.8 times higher prevalence of 'empathetic' or 'very empathetic' responses for the chatbot," the study's authors said.
The authors said the point of the study was to see whether AI could be used to help doctors with the often time-consuming work of writing responses to patient questions.
"Further exploration of this technology is warranted in clinical settings, such as using chatbot to draft responses that physicians could then edit," the authors said.
It shows (artificial intelligence) can play a role in the future if it's not already- Dr Phil Hall
"Randomized trials could assess further if using AI assistants might improve responses, lower clinician burnout, and improve patient outcomes."
Warrnambool GP Phil Hall said the study suggested AI would have a growing role in healthcare.
"It shows it can play a role in the future if it's not already," Dr Hall said. "In terms of human relations and conditions and the complexity of the human body and social environment, all of those factors might create more difficulty for AI."
Dr Hall said the utility of AI would depend on how well it was incorporated by doctors.
"It depends on who uses it and how they use it. I think it will have different roles depending on the area of medicine it's used in," he said. "It may miss a lot of subtleties, there's already a lot missed, so people will have to be careful."
Since it launched in December 2022 ChatGPT has also gained a reputation for making things up, which some overseas doctors said would need to be vigilantly guarded against if it was ever used in a clinical setting.
Dr Hall said in the context of GPs shouldering a crushing administrative burden, he was certain some would be eager for a quick, free, helping hand.
"There'll be some practices that will embrace that enormously, who want to use it and make life as simple as possible," he said. "There will be others who think their best use of time and energy is to listen directly to the patient and respond directly."
But he said there was no way of telling how quickly or universally AI might be adopted in Australia.
"Even digital note-taking isn't universal, so there's no telling how quickly it would be taken up," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
