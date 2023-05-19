Community groups will share in $110,000 in grant money but a Warrnambool City councillor says there was more money to give away.
The funding will be shared among 26 sporting clubs and community groups - including the city's upcoming organ festival which will use the money to stage a mass choir performance of Gabriel Faure's well-known Requiem.
The performance will be held on Saturday, September 9 during the Warrnambool Organ Festival at St Joseph's Church.
A vocal coach will travel from Melbourne for the choir rehearsals which start in July.
Festival president Jeremy Lee (pictured) said the call had gone out for singers to join the choir.
"We're keen to get as many people on board as we possibly can. There is no limit on how big this choir will be for this," he said. "This will be the biggest thing we've ever attempted.
"It's a pretty big famous piece of music by a French composer... it's quite a popular piece of music."
Mr Lee said it was normally performed by an orchestra and choir but for the festival it would be with the organ at St Joseph's church.
The festival received $4250 under the grants program and Cr Ben Blain thanked all the groups who had put in applications for funding.
"There was room for more," he said. "We didn't quite use all of the $140,000 that we did have in the funding and some of it will be rolled over to next year."
Amounts up to $5000 were allocated under the program.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was always a "feel good" decision for councillors to make. "It represents ways in which these community groups can make big steps forward," he said.
Cr Ziegeler said it was a way of meeting the needs of community groups with council funds. "It's terrific when you see the range of groups that receive benefit from these grants," he said. "It's not just the sports clubs.
"It's things as obscure and unknown as the model railway club and the camera club. I think it's marvellous that we're able to do it."
He said it was important the community was aware that some of their rate money goes towards these benefits.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was always nice to be able to hand out the money.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
