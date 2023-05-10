Garbage truck dumps burning rubbish

A garbage truck with its load on fire had to be emptied in Heywood on Thursday morning so the blaze could be extinguished.
The emergency.vic website listed a truck fire at 7.24am Thursday near the intersection of Blake and Lindsay streets in Heywood.
At 7.28am local Country Fire Authority volunteers were contacted to the truck fire via their paging service.
A CFA spokeswoman said the CFA was called to a truck fire on Lindsey Street at Heywood just before 7.30am Thursday.
"Firefighters found a garbage truck with fire in its rubbish compartment," she said.
"Firefighters dumped the load from the garbage truck onto the road to assist with extinguishing the fire.
"Glenelg shire has been called to the scene to collect the rubbish.
"The incident was declared safe at 7.46am. CFA had two trucks on scene," she said.
UPDATED - THURSDAY
