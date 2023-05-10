The Standard
Two CFA crews attended a truck fire at Heywood

By Andrew Thomson
May 11 2023 - 8:56am
Garbage truck dumps burning rubbish
A garbage truck with its load on fire had to be emptied in Heywood on Thursday morning so the blaze could be extinguished.

