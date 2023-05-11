Dennington is hoping a number of experienced inclusions will aid in its attempt to upset one of the league's powerhouses.
Lewis Campbell-Gavin, Tyler Duynhoven, George Serra and Joby Baker return for the Dogs ahead of their round six Warrnambool and District league clash against Nirranda at Deakin University on Saturday. Dakota Davidson, Joe Douglas and Will Fogarty return to the under 18s while Jack Woodall lines up in the reserves.
Coach Leigh Anderson said Duynhoven and Serra would strengthen his side's on-ball brigade, Campbell-Gavin would provide run through the centre and wing while Baker comes in as a pressure forward.
"We've obviously identified it will be a massive challenge going up against one of the powerhouses of the competition," Anderson said of the fixture. "We just want to play accountable footy and be really stringent on that and see how we go."
Meanwhile, premiership midfielder Reece Holwell returns for the Blues after he was unavailable last round.
Allansford will unveil a senior debutant in its clash against South Rovers, with coach Tim Nowell confirming Jonty Roberts would come into the side.
Roberts, a former North Warrnambool Eagles junior, made his return to football this year, after overcoming a number of serious injuries.
"He's played a couple of twos games and played pretty well," Nowell said of Roberts. "He's got a bit of height and he's pretty fit so we can play him in a few different roles."
Meanwhile, Tom Knowles returns for the Cats after he had an injury niggle last round, with Travis Membrey rested.
The Lions, meanwhile, have lost some of their height with defenders Sam Hodgins and Sam Wilde out with hamstring injuries, while ruck Jake Morton misses through illness. Jake Bacon comes in for his first senior game this year, with Joe Higgins, Brad Bushell and Josh Harvey further inclusions.
"Brad will play key back, Josh will come in and play ruck and forward," coach Tim Condon said. "That will be it, we'll have to play undersized up forward."
Ladder-leaders Merrivale will blood a new senior player, with Lachlan Swayn called up for its away game against Timboon Demons.
Jaxon Johnstone misses for Merrivale due to unavailability.
Swayn, a half-forward-wing, crossed to the Tigers this season from Hampden league outfit Camperdown, where he played reserves in 2022.
"He's come to the club this year, and had a really successful pre-season and put in the work," Tigers coach Josh Sobey said of Swayn. "He's been really patient and the opportunity has come his way.
"He'll be a great asset, he's just been unlucky due to the way we've been playing.
"We're really excited to see how he embraces it."
The Demons have made three changes for the clash, with co-coach Ben Newey returning, along with Ash Hunt and Lyndon Alsop.
Ben Harding misses with a wrist injury, while Cam Mackenzie and Ben Mathews are other the outs.
Panmure makes three changes for its crunch clash against Russells Creek, with Wilbur Pomorin making his first senior appearance for the season.
Matt Colbert and Daniel Meade also come into the side, with Pat Ryan (ankle) missing, Jacob Taylor returning to reserves and Hugh Fleming resuming under 18 duties at Warrnambool.
"Colbert will give us a lot down back," coach Chris Bant said. "And Wilbur, he's had a delayed start with work and family commitments, he's had another baby. It's good to get him back in."
(As supplied by clubs)
Timboon Demons v Merrivale
Timboon Demons
B: L.Smith, H.Stansfield, C.Dower
HB: K.Delaney, S.Newey, T.Marshallsea
C: B.Matthews, N.Deppeler, O.Stansfield
HF: B.Harding, J.Gaut, L.Alsop
F: E.White, C.Trotter, S.Negrello
R: M.Wallace, L.Rosolin, M.Hickey
Int: B.Hobbs, H.Whiting, C.McKenzie, A.Hunt
Merrivale
B: S.Doukas, E.Barker, W.Lenehan
HB: O.Doukas, S.Barnes, O.Watson
C: H.Owen, C.Rix, B.Hancocks
HF: J.Brooks, M.Sandow, S.Gleeson
F: J.Wilson, D.Weir, J.Neave
R: R.Barling, T.Porter, B.Bell
Int: L.Swayn, M.Hausler, C.Britton
Allansford v South Rovers
Allansford
B: B.Lee, D.Chapman, J.Kirkwood
HB: A.Gordon, B.Hunger, B.Edge
C: R.Swan, F.Gleeson, B.Williams
HF: Z.Mungean, B.Bull, C.McLean
F: C.Day, R.Hare, T.Knowles
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, L.Read
Int: J.Roberts, T.Mott, M.Gristede
South Rovers
B: B.Oates, C.Britten, B.Bushell
HB: R.Hehir, T.Harman, B.Turland
C: D.Dews, M.Edwards, J.Bacon
HF: J.Harvey, A.Bosse, T.Bishop
F: T.Ryan, J.Higgins, J.Bell
R: J.Dalton, K.Lenehan, S.Williams
Int: E.Boylan, B.Fedley, J.Fedley, B.Goodall
Nirranda v Dennington
Nirranda
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, D.Philp
HB: A.Parsons, T.Dalton, M.Lloyd
C: J.Stacey, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: R.Holwell, J.Lee, J.Primmer
F: J.Matheson, D.Lees, I.Stephens
R: J.Willsher, J.Paulin, J.Walsh
Int: S.Willsher, T.Coates, J.Irving, M.Primmer
Dennington
B: T.Lee, M.Clark, L.Pearson
HB: T.Fitzgerald, J.Keen, B.Baker
C: J.Garner, L.Campbell-Gavin, T.Noonan
HF: J.Turner, T.Noonan, B.Thornton
F: L.McKane, J.Hamilton, J.Baker
R: N.Alexandrou, J.Noonan, T.Duynhoven
Int: B.Barton, E.Dowd, J.Dwyer, G.Serra
Old Collegians v Kolora-Noorat
Old Collegians
B: J.Lucas, D.Gleeson, N.Forth
HB: W.Owen, N.Wallace, J.Cust
C: J.Cleaver, M.Lenehan, J.Creed
HF: J.Zippel, J.Wallace, J.Brooks
F: J.O'Flynn, C.Barby, R.Fox
R: T.Kennedy, H.Hall, J.Bateman
Int: F.Williamson-Loft, S.Walker, K.Kelly
Kolora-Noorat
B: S.O'Connor, J.Larcombe, T.Glennen
HB: L.Tebble, J.Evans, J.Dillon
C: S.Judd
HF: D.Barbary, E.Lee
F: L.Boyd, D.Vick, P.Baker
R: J.Wallace, F.Beasley, S.Uwland
Int: J.Vaughan, T.Henderson, C.Scanlon, M.Wyss, T.McKenzie, J.Brooks
Panmure v Russells Creek
Panmure
B: J.Parsons, M.Colbert, T.Wright
HB: Z.Reeves, J.Taylor, L.Kew
C: L.McLeod, T.Murnane, L.Gavin
HF: W.Fleming, Z.Ledin, J.Dalton
F: N.Keane, H.Turnham, B.Gedye
R: H.Searle, T.Gardiner, S.Mahony
Int: H.Fleming, J.Moloney, D.Bourke, J.Norton
Russells Creek
B: D.Finlayson, Z.Welsford, J.Edwards
HB: T.Wason, L.Edwards, G.McLeod
C: X.Short, P.Brady, P.Chatfield
HF: S.Grinter, J.Brown, T.Smith
F: C.Templeton, D.Herbertson, J.Chatfield
R: T.Lovett, S.Brady, S.Alberts
Int: B.Melican, L.MacKley, J.Chatfield, D.Burns
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
