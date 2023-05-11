The club has grown and is so much more now.- Amie Hargreaves
A skate sports club believes its new surface will help fast-track its competitors' skill-sets and encourage others to take it up for fun and fitness.
Warrnambool Roller Derby Club president Amie Hargreaves said its home-base was an "uniquely shared venue" - with hoop artists to competitive shearers also using the Warrnambool Showgrounds' Sheep Pavilion.
She said finding a suitable location had been an issue for the club in the past, before deciding to build its own.
"In amongst the derby community, we're pretty unique that we've said we're not going to wait for a basketball court to let us on, we're actually just going to build our own," she said.
Derby members previously skated on concrete at the pavilion, though the movement of the slabs often caused some trouble for skaters.
Hargreaves said the club went on "a mad" fundraising spree to secure the $15,000 needed to purchase the new floor, thanking Midfield Meats for transporting the floor from Moe to Warrnambool and volunteers for laying the surface across four days last week.
The new surface is made of sport court tiles, with a rubber underlay, and is portable for when sheep shearers use the shed throughout the Warrnambool Show.
Derby coach Rosie Ceratops said they had their first skate on the surface on Monday.
Ceratops said the new surface felt "different" to skate on, only because skaters had become accustomed to the previous surface.
The skate floor is expected to be utilised by several different skating groups.
"It works for the different skate clubs we have here because we're not just derby," Hargreaves said. "We have a fun skate, skate fit, we have the hockey, and figure skaters coming in soon as well.
"It can work for all of them."
Hargreaves said the club was working to get its junior and senior skaters to competitive levels, with a long-term goal of moving up the ranks to national competitions.
"We've got the seniors competing in state-wide stampede this year, all over the state, as part of team regional Victoria," she said. "Next year we'd aim to have our own team."
"This year (the juniors) are starting to scrimmage against other teams and they'll be off to Dandenong soon and Mildura in October."
The club has grown significantly since its inception three years ago, with 175 members in 2022 and five main coaches who are all accredited with Skate Victoria. Fitness and fun skating sessions are also held at the venue, along with holiday disco nights.
"The club has grown and is so much more now," Hargreaves said. "We've got to focus on bringing skating and skate sports back into regional Victoria and making it a strong club and venue."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
