Hampden league midcourters Elsie Finnigan and Lexie Dwyer are excited to learn from new teammates and coaches at this year's 13 and under Netball Victoria association championships.
The Emmanuel College Year 7 students are among 21 Hampden players named across two 13 and under teams ahead of western Victoria's qualifying day on June 4.
Finnigan, included in a 10-player A-squad, said she was excited to develop her game and follow in the footsteps of other Koroit netballers to represent the league.
"Even last year when I tried out, you looked at all the older girls and you say 'I wish I can be that good one day', she said.
Dwyer, who is the sole representative from Port Fairy, is also hoping to learn as much as she can and get new perspectives from different coaches when she lines up for the 11-player-strong B-squad.
This is the first year the league has named two 13 and under representative teams after 49 players put their hands up at tryouts.
Jaime Barr, who is co-coach of the 13 and under champion side alongside Kym Grundy, said she and her fellow coaches quickly realised the strength of the cohort.
"We realised probably second week of tryouts, we had such a strong cohort and we've been lucky enough that Hampden decided to take two teams, which is great," Barr said. "At that age group we really want to encourage them to try out.
"It's such a strong competition, and at that age we want to get as many of them in front of talent scouts that first week as we possible can."
Barr, who coaches 15 and under at North Warrnambool Eagles and works with their open team, praised the league for making that decision without hesitation and investing in its junior talent.
"There is a cost associated with sending two teams (to Melbourne if they qualify)," she said. "I think it's a really great sign that the league is keen on that development, particularly at under 13 level.
"It's a big show of support."
Barr said both 13 and under teams would train together ahead of qualifiers, where the top-two representative teams will earn a finals spot in Melbourne.
"The best thing about the 13s is they're so excited to be here. They're very eager and willing to learn," she said.
"This is a new group, and the fact we had 49 of them and it was really hard to pick two groups, it's super-strong.
"I think we'll be super competitive here (at regional level) and hopefully in Melbourne."
Barr said building team chemistry, along with fundamental skill work, would be the focus at training.
"Working on connection is the main thing," Barr said. "You've got all these great players coming from different sides then they've got to come together and work out how to play as a team.
"We've got a couple bottom-agers as well. Core positioning, team plays, all that sort of thing.
"They're super versatile at this age, they're able to play both ends of the court and through the midcourt.
"We've got five weeks to get them in shape."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
