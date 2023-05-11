The Standard
Koroit's Elsie Finnigan, Port Fairy's Lexie Dwyer among 21 13 and under Hampden league representative players in 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:30pm
13 and under netballers Elsie Finnigan (Koroit) and Lexie Dwyer (Port Fairy) are excited to represent the league this year. Picture by Anthony Brady
13 and under netballers Elsie Finnigan (Koroit) and Lexie Dwyer (Port Fairy) are excited to represent the league this year. Picture by Anthony Brady

Hampden league midcourters Elsie Finnigan and Lexie Dwyer are excited to learn from new teammates and coaches at this year's 13 and under Netball Victoria association championships.

