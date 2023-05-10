The Standard
AFL Western District tribunal hands down ban on junior player for umpire abuse

By Meg Saultry
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 8:15pm
A junior footballer was suspended for four weeks, two of which are suspended, for umpire abuse. File picture
The AFL Western District's independent tribunal has remained steadfast on its stance to stamp out umpire abuse after a second player in as many weeks was suspended for their conduct.

