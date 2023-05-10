The AFL Western District's independent tribunal has remained steadfast on its stance to stamp out umpire abuse after a second player in as many weeks was suspended for their conduct.
On Wednesday, a Heathmere under 17 player received a four-match ban, two of which are suspended until 2024, on the charge of 'behaving in a abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire'.
The tribunal members highlighted the umpire shortage across the region, adding it was hard enough to get officials involved in the game without the threat of abuse.
The case was a historical one, with the incident occurring on July 16, 2022, in what was the final home and away game of the 2022 Greater South West Junior Football League season. The player pleaded guilty to the charge and appeared remorseful in his testimony, saying he "wished he could take it back".
The umpire, who has nearly a decade experience officiating junior games, testified that crude language had been used throughout the second quarter by players on both sides, with both central umpires warning players on multiple occasions they would be penalised a free kick if it continued.
He said the player in question had made two comments to his direct opponent about the umpiring throughout the third quarter, with the second earning the player a yellow card. This caused the player to make a direct and abusive comment towards the umpire, before he was sent off for good with a red card. The junior player's suspension comes a week after a Timboon player received a one-week ban for a similar charge.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.