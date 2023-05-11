Four months after returning to work following a heart attack, Warrnambool's Shauna Wensley has won a life-changing competition.
She entered a competition through the October 2022 edition of the that's life! magazine, finding out at the end of January she had won a major prize worth $40,000.
It included a $1000 cheque, smart phone, coffee machine, cookery and knife sets, smart television, washing machine, dishwasher, and a brand new Mazda CX-3 Neo Sport, which she picked up on Wednesday.
Ms Wensley said she and her mother had entered the magazine's competitions on-and-off for the past eight years.
"A couple of years ago I had to stop working because I had a heart attack so I lost my job," Ms Wensley said.
"It was during a really crappy time, the COVID pandemic, so I was going to hospital and I couldn't even have family down there to see me."
She had only been back at work for four months when she won the magazine competition.
Before the heart attack she was running her own cleaning business.
Now she gives back to others at employment and training service Sureway, a role she has held for eight months.
"I went into it (the job interview) and they asked 'why do you want to work for us?' and I said 'because you can help people'," Ms Wensley said.
"There's just so many times where I leave work and I'm like 'I got someone into work' or someone came in and actually went 'I'm so grateful. All I needed was to work. I need money'."
She said being unemployed herself for a period of time meant she could relate to the clients' situations.
"When someone's going through a really bad period, even like mental health wise I can relate - they're saying 'I've just had everything go wrong'. I can say 'I've been there'," Ms Wensley said.
"Even when we occasionally have to put payments on hold because someone doesn't attend an appointment or whatever and they say 'you don't know what it's like' and I say 'well, I do'.
"I couldn't get a payment from Centrelink - my husband had to support me for 11 months." Ms Wensley was believed to be one of about 15,000 people to enter the monthly competition.
"I've never even won anything, not even one of the small prizes," she said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
