The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Camperdown Veterinary Centre lodges plans for expansion with Corangamite Shire Council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 12 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown Veterinary Centre vet George Watson and Winnie the golden retriever. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Camperdown Veterinary Centre vet George Watson and Winnie the golden retriever. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

More staff and a larger premises are all on the books for an ageing vet centre in Camperdown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.