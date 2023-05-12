More staff and a larger premises are all on the books for an ageing vet centre in Camperdown.
The Camperdown Veterinary Centre has lodged plans to open a new satellite clinic in Lismore with Corangamite Shire Council. The proposed site would be situated at the now-vacant daycare building at 59 William Street.
Practice manager Sarah Wise said the move came as the service experienced a time of growth.
"This store's been here since the 1970s, it was one of the original vets in the area," she said.
"We've got a couple of new vets onboard who will be starting soon, we've got a new premises down at the saleyards, we've outgrown the age and space here so we'll do some renovations here too. There's lots of expansion happening.
"We've been really lucky in having vets approach us. Since COVID has finished we've got an abundance of students, we've got another experienced vet joining the ranks in mid-June and we've had nurses approaching for work."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Wise said changing trends in the sector had accelerated demand for the centre's services.
"Recently there's been a big expansion in the need for veterinary services for companion animals and the newer generation of farmers coming through has played a role in that," she said.
"The younger generation have more modern farming methods and use the vets in a different way as part of a farm management overview.
"COVID-19 also changed the way people valued their pets, people are more accepting of them as a family member now and there's a slight change happening where people are more willing to look after their pets better by bringing them in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.