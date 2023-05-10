It has been a big focus for us... making sure every player on court plays their role defensively, not just the players in the defensive end.- Will Jamison
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison has labelled the first half of the Hampden league season the perfect chance to disrupt his line-up and unearth various combinations that will aid its bid for back-to-back premierships.
While the Roosters' form from a results standpoint has seen the reigning premiers land dominant wins in all four rounds, Jamison felt his team was yet to play "perfect netball".
"The thing is, you just need to make sure you're top five and by the time you get to finals you're as well prepared and got as many options up your sleeves, so you can know if things aren't working or things are breaking down that you have the flexibility and variety to change it up," he said.
"You learn a lot in the first half of the season that's going to help you in the second."
Jamison is expecting a quality test for his players when they travel to play Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, adding the fixture change to Pedrina Park wouldn't affect his side's preparation.
The Kangaroos are also unbeaten after drawing with top two side and reigning grand finalists Cobden earlier in the season.
"Without doubt, Hamilton, from the results so far, you'd expect them to be one of the stronger teams this season," Jamison said.
"We're fully prepared that it will be a game which is a real grind for 60 minutes and we're going to need to absorb a lot of the physicality they're going to play with."
The Roosters will go in with a full squad, with co-captain Annie Blackburn and Jamison himself returning after missing their last match against Warrnambool three weeks ago due to unavailability.
"Ideally we'll rotate the team through, and try different combinations which we've been doing to start the season as we work out the shape our team looks like," Jamison said.
Olivia Marris took on goal attack duties in Blackburn's absence, with Jamison pleased with the way his players can step into different roles when needed.
"We're a team of eight so it's really important we have different players step into different roles on court to provide us with a versatility," he said. "Liv particularly across that wing attack-goal attack role provides us with the opportunity to change the shape of our team.
"Really pleased with the way Liv stepped in, but also what a luxury to be able to bring Annie back in this week for the tough match against Hamilton."
Meanwhile, the Roosters' defence has been one of their biggest strengths this year, conceding a league-best 25.25 goals per game.
"It has been a big focus for us, and a lot of conversations around pre-season is about making sure every player on court plays their role defensively, not just the players in the defensive end," Jamison said.
"But we also do a lot of work to make sure we're staying in play and being really disciplined to build pressure.
"I think those two factors have contributed to that (goal differential)."
The Roosters have a strong month of netball ahead of them, with Terang Mortlake, North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden to round of the first half of their fixture.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
