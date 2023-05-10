THE head of the region's peak women's health organisation is calling for better pay for early childhood educators or risk more workers leaving the sector.
Women's Health Barwon South West CEO Emma Mahony said if the work of carers and early childhood educators was valued they would be paid accordingly.
"Their wages fail to reflect their qualifications and responsibilities and they are leaving the sector," she said.
"Care giving is both undervalued and underpaid in Australia.
"The early education sector provides a clear example of Australia's persistent pay gap and without the financial security that comes with a fair wage, early childhood educators are leaving the sector in great numbers."
The federal budget has set aside more than $72 million to be delivered over five years to increase skills and training of early childhood education and care sector workers.
Ms Mahony said without enough trained early educators, centres were forced to close their doors either temporarily or permanently and "these lost services come at great cost to the community."
She said women were predominantly picking up the pieces of the broken system at a cost to their careers and economic security.
"Childcare is still considered by many to be a woman's responsibility," she said.
"When families can't access childcare, it is most often the mother that reduces her working hours, or leaves paid employment altogether, to pick up the childcare responsibility.
"The situation is particularly difficult for sole-parent families who may have their earning potential significantly impacted.
"This situation also reinforces stereotypes and perpetuates drivers of violence against women as it forces women into a position of financial dependence.
"It not only impacts their financial security in the short term but has long term implications in relation to their superannuation and financial position at retirement age."
Wannon MP Dan Tehan says the federal government has got it's childcare priorities wrong with the budget doing little to improve access for families.
Mr Tehan said couples whose incomes were $350,000 would now get better childcare support but that wouldn't help regional and rural families.
"In regional and rural areas the real need is places and there's nothing in the budget," he said.
"What we needed to see was a focus on more places in rural and regional areas rather than bigger subsidies for those in the capital cities."
