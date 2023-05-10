Emmanuel College announced its arrival in the School Sport Victoria premier girls' football competition in style on Wednesday, inflicting a 44-point loss on Hallam Secondary College.
Emmanuel's talent was on full display at Reid Oval, as the home side triumphed 9.10 (64) to 3.10 (20) in what was its first ever game playing in the state-wide competition.
Greater Western Victoria Rebel and South Warrnambool Rooster Olivia Wolter was the star of the show for Emmanuel bagging seven goals.
Speaking at half-time when their side held a sizeable lead, Emmanuel co-captains Alysha Ralston and Ruby Couch were both pleased with their teammates' efforts.
"It's been really good the first two quarters," Ralston, the team's ruck, said.
"The girls are playing really well I think, everyone's showing their best."
Couch, an on-baller, said she was impressed how well the team had gelled.
"Even though we haven't all played together before I think just playing in the local Warrnambool comp against each other and going to school with each other we've all clicked straight away and it's definitely showed on the scoreboard," she said.
"We've only had one training session together but it's been really good.
"Everyone's just been getting around each other, it's great to be out there."
Emmanuel successfully applied to have a girls' side enter the competition this year, much to the players' delight.
The school won the boy's competition last year and brought in South Warrnambool women's mentor Chris Meade to coach the girls' outfit.
"To get the same opportunity as the boys I think is really good," Ralston said.
"Everyone's really excited to play."
Emmanuel College sport coordinator Alistair Templeton said it was important to have a team in the premier girls' competition because of the growing interest in football among female students.
"(There's been a) pretty strong buy-in from our intermediate, year nine and ten girls, we're also seeing a big increase in numbers for girls footy in our junior girls. So we thought it was pretty important to then create a pathway for those girls that will pick the sport up at that junior age group that we can then facilitate really good competition for them right through their school years," he said.
"The idea came from that, that we really wanted to make sure that we could offer the opportunities for the girls that have this as their chosen sport, to be able to represent the school in a high level competition and play against some really quality schools from Melbourne."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
