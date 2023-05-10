The Standard
Emmanuel College's girls' football team earns thumping against Hallam SC win on SSV debut

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
Emmanuel's Tess Worrall leans back for a set shot at goal against Hallam Secondary College. Picture supplied
Emmanuel's Tess Worrall leans back for a set shot at goal against Hallam Secondary College. Picture supplied

Emmanuel College announced its arrival in the School Sport Victoria premier girls' football competition in style on Wednesday, inflicting a 44-point loss on Hallam Secondary College.

