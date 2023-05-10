The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrnambool man found guilty of stalking neighbour

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 10 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool law courts
Warrnambool law courts

A Warrnambool woman says she was left terrified after her neighbour watched her through her bedroom window and directed a sexual act towards her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.