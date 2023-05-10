A Warrnambool woman says she was left terrified after her neighbour watched her through her bedroom window and directed a sexual act towards her.
The woman told Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday she was undressing in her bedroom on September 7, 2021 when she looked out the window and noticed a light on in a nearby house about 8pm.
She saw a male in his window masturbating in her direction.
She quickly turned her bedroom light off to avoid being seen.
The incident was not immediately reported to police as she thought it might have been a "one-off".
But in the nights that followed the man was allegedly observed staring at her through their windows, intentionally flashing a light in her direction and pulling his shirt up and touching his nipples.
The woman said she went for a walk to discover the man could see into her bedroom from where he lived.
She told the court the alleged offending left her "very, very scared".
"I felt unsafe in my own home," she said.
"It affected me quite badly actually and it still does."
A 38-year-old Warrnambool man was found guilty of stalking following a contested hearing on Wednesday.
The man had denied the offending but magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had no doubt the man could see the victim at the time of the offending, had flashed the light in order to draw attention to himself, and that he knew his actions would cause her fear or distress.
The court heard in 2014 the man was caught masturbating in a car park at Tullamarine Airport about 2pm.
He will face a plea hearing on July 14. He is expected to be sentenced on that day.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.