A small town business is making a big noise on the global stage. Photo-journalist Sean McKenna reports:
Being a good listener seems to be at the heart of Scott Wilkinson's success.
The Cobden inventor who, with wife Chelsea Hatherall, has created a company manufacturing speakers in the town's old picture theatre, is now preparing to go global, and is quick to credit much of what he has achieved to listening to others.
It all began with listening to a request from Chelsea. She asked for some small outdoor speakers.
"My wife came to me and said she wanted a little cube speaker for the garden," Scott said.
"I put it off for six months, until she put her money down on the desk and said 'I'm a paying customer'. I said 'take your money back' and headed down to the shed to start designing it."
Fortunately, Scott's shed had a well-stocked library of speaker parts, and although he hated small speakers, he took on the challenge and soon had a prototype built.
He then took the newly designed speakers up to the house, to give Chelsea a demonstration.
Scott placed the tiny cubes on top of his real speakers - the ones he'd spent the past 10 years and $80,000 designing; the speakers which weighed 120kg; the speakers he thought were "the best thing in the world". He switched on the music, and went to the other end of the house to get a drink from the kitchen.
"When I was in the kitchen, the sound was incredibly loud," Scott said.
He returned to the room where the speakers were playing.
"My brother and my wife were sitting there in disbelief."
They gently suggested to Scott they preferred the sound of the tiny cubes to his traditional speaker towers.
As much as it hurt Scott he had to accept that those little cubes outperformed the massive speakers they were perched on.
"This is the problem I face today - I can never tell my wife she's had a bad idea," he laughed.
"Because here we are, every day, building speakers as a result of her ideas."
At that stage I was just an inventor, no real business sense, had a perfect product and needed mentorship.- Scott Wilkinson
In spite of being the catalyst for the new speakers, Chelsea had to wait another three years to get hold of a set as Scott worked on refining the design.
At the end of 2017 the couple moved Scott's workshop into the old Cobden picture theatre.
"At that stage I was just an inventor, no real business sense, had a perfect product and needed mentorship," he said.
By chance, a friend brought along Greg Beatty to visit the workshop. Beatty had a long history in business and gave the young inventor some rather confronting advice.
Scott had a series of inventions on the go at that time. He remembers Beatty looked them over and said "that one needs money".
"That one needs money. That one needs money. Congratulations, you're going to be broke for the rest of your life."
Scott listened to the businessman's advice, and turned his whole focus to perfecting the design of his cube speakers.
He put into practice lessons he had learnt working for Toyota to create an efficient and scalable production system for his new company.
Scott also took heed of advice he had been given by a renowned audio designer and manufacturer about the importance of keeping things simple, and designing with an eye to manufacturing.
"Get all your components of the product, put it in a box, put the glue in, kick it down the stairs. If, by the time it gets to the bottom of the stairs it starts to look like a product, you have your product."
Staying true to this advice, Scott describes his design philosophy as "design around what we have, and design for manufacture".
Another lucky break came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most speaker manufacturers paused production when COVID hit and orders dried up for the companies which built speaker components.
"I had the phone numbers for some of the world's most renowned speaker manufacturers, and they were all just working from home," Scott said.
He was able to get his unique designs built by some of the world's best speaker component makers.
"We had access to a production line in Italy, to hand-make these components."
The pandemic also had Scott rethinking just how big he wanted his company to become.
"Before COVID, I wanted it to be huge, I wanted to have hundreds of staff," he said.
However, the cost of simply keeping doors open and people on a payroll during lockdowns made Scott think again.
"Wow, if we were much bigger I don't know if we would have survived," he said.
But the company is set to grow, forging new relationships with distributors in India and the Middle East and Scott plans to sell speakers, made in Cobden, worldwide.
Scott and Chelsea have breathed new life into Cobden's old theatre.
Chelsea has created a live performance and creative space in the auditorium, and Scott's workshop lies behind the screen.
The space is perfect for demonstrating the company's speakers, showing how such tiny speakers can comfortably fill an enormous space.
The couple say it was the building that drew them to Cobden, and the community had been a great support.
Scott grew up in the area before moving away for work, while Chelsea is new to the region.
"We do lots of road trips ... and every time we come back we just love the area," he said.
"You get to see all of Australia, then it's like, we're really lucky to live here."
The town's picture theatre once brought the outside world to Cobden.
In a time before television and the internet, locals crowded into this space to watch and listen, be entertained and informed.
Often, the small hall had to turn patrons away once it filled its 200-seat capacity.
Now, the building is flipping that model on its head, becoming home to a business set to send speakers out to the world.
These tiny speakers from a small south-west town will be making themselves heard in a very big space.
And listening will continue to be at the heart of Scott Wilkinson's success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.