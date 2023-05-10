Taking a golf holiday? Keep these things in mind

Here are some tips to make planning your golf holiday simpler and less stressful. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Golf is a great game. Those who claim to find it boring have probably never played it. There is nothing quite like arriving at the club as the sun breaks over the horizon, your shoes making prints in the still-dewy grass of the fairway.



The ability of a well-designed and well-maintained golf course to arouse feelings of enthusiasm, relaxation and contentment are, for avid golfers anyway, unmatched. (Never mind the frustration and anger that often accompany, or displace, those more pleasant sensations.)

For those of us who appreciate the game's inherent virtues, the only thing-recreationally speaking-that tops a weekend round of golf is a carefully planned golf holiday. (We highly recommend Pebble Beach if you can swing it.)

As with any holiday or trip, preparing for a golf vacation can be a fraught process. There are many destinations to choose from. There are accommodations (and likely plane tickets) to book. There is a long list of things to pack. In this article we offer some tips to make the planning stage of your golf holiday simpler and less stressful.

Plan well ahead

This tip applies to holidays of any kind. We all know that a successful vacation requires a lot of forethought. Nevertheless, we frequently find ourselves scrambling in the eleventh hour to get everything in order. This leads to stress and anxiety, which makes us more likely to overlook something important. And anyway, aren't holidays all about reducing stress and anxiety?

The point is, you should begin preparing your golf holiday well in advance. Get together with your buddies, or girlfriends, and mark a date on the calendar, ideally no less than a month out.



Once you have an agreed upon date, you can get down to the business of selecting a destination (depending on how many people are going, this may or may not be an easy task).

On that note, sometimes it's necessary to take control of the situation and steer the plans firmly in a particular direction. You may feel you're being imperious, but your friends will be secretly thanking you for it. Every group needs a leader.

Get a quality travel bag

Don't skimp on your travel golf bag. You want to be confident that your clubs are adequately protected in transit. After all, what sense does it make to spend a ton of money on a golf holiday, only to find that your clubs have been damaged because you wanted to save a little on your travel bag?

Golf travel bags are widely available in every major golf shop as well as online. They come in two forms: soft case and hard case. The former is easier to handle while the latter offers greater protection. You can typically find good deals on high quality bags on the internet, and swift delivery is available via a fast courier service.

So you've done your due diligence in buying a solid, reliable travel bag. You're not finished yet. We highly recommend that you individually wrap each of your clubs using bubble wrap. There's no such thing as being too careful here. For drivers and other more vulnerable clubs, wrap them twice.

Of course, none of this applies if you're driving to your destination, although in the context of golf holidays this is quite rare.

Choose a reliable method of shipping

Assuming you're not driving to your golf holiday, you'll have to decide on the best way to get your clubs to their destination. Airlines allow passengers to check their golf bags, and many people avail themselves of this service.



But entrusting valuable or fragile items to airport baggage handlers is a risk. They don't always "handle with care," as an Aussie golfer learned the hard way last year. So you may want to consider an alternative.

One such alternative is to courier your clubs a day or two before your flight. Box them up and choose a delivery service that suits your purposes. Courier companies have experience shipping items of all weights, shapes and sizes, from lightweight parcels to freight quote interstate. Their professional reputations depend on getting packages to their destinations in good condition, so they can generally be trusted more than a commercial airline.

Most shipping companies will agree to pick up your package from your home at no additional cost. Just make sure you do a sufficient packing job, or else the delivery driver may refuse to take it.

Packing checklist

Last but not least, the golf holiday packing checklist. Keep this handy while you're gathering all your gear in the days leading up to your departure. (Don't forget to keep an eye on the weather forecast and pack accordingly!)

Equipment

All 14 clubs

Adequate supply of balls (err on the side of too many)

Tees

Ball markers

Divot tools

Glove or gloves (pack your cold weather gloves just in case)

Towels

Range finder

Water bottles

Umbrella

Headcovers

Spare cleats

Attire

Polo shirts (jumper or mock turtleneck for brisk weather)

Shorts and pants

Socks

Shoes

Belts

Hats

Watch

Sunglasses

Extra layers

Underwear

Other items

Casual clothes for lounging and dining

Swim shorts

Trainers and flip-flops

Sunscreen

Bottle opener

Pain killers

Bug spray

Toiletries

Phone and charger

Wallet

Course map

Literature about your destination