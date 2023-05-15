UPDATE, Monday, 11.21am:
A Portland man on weapons charges has been ordered to appear in Portland court on Tuesday to plead guilty to offences.
Warrnambool magistrate Gerard Lethbridge was unhappy on Monday that Rocky Harrison was on a video link and had not appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in person.
Mr Harrison said he couldn't make it over to Warrnambool.
The magistrate said that was not satisfactory, the matter was listed for a plea on Monday and he adjourned the hearing of the case until Tuesday in Portland.
"Get hold of your lawyer and get to Portland court. You are excused until tomorrow," he said.
Mr Harrison said he understood his obligations.
On May 11:
A Portland man has been released on bail after being charged with weapons offences.
Rocky Harrison, 29, already has four matters listed in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Those matters, including two criminal investigation unit briefs of evidence and two Office Of Corrections files, will now join his new weapons charges.
On May 10: A Portland man will appear in Hamilton court on Wednesday afternoon charged with more weapons offences.
A police spokesman said a warrant was executed at an Edgar Street address in Portland on Tuesday morning.
At the home officers found weapons including a taser, a dagger and an imitation firearm.
The 30-year-old Portland man has been arrested, was interviewed on Wednesday morning and is in the process of being charged with weapons offences.
He will have some difficulty getting bail as he was previously charged with weapons offences, including possession of a firearm.
The man is expected to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will oppose bail on the grounds that the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit offences.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.