A Portland man will appear in Hamilton court on Wednesday afternoon charged with more weapons offences.
A police spokesman said a warrant was executed at an Edgar Street address in Portland on Tuesday morning.
At the home officers found weapons including a taser, a dagger and an imitation firearm.
The 30-year-old Portland man has been arrested, was interviewed on Wednesday morning and is in the process of being charged with weapons offences.
He will have some difficulty getting bail as he was previously charged with weapons offences, including possession of a firearm.
The man is expected to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will oppose bail on the grounds that the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to commit offences.
