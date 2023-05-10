Library in running for prestigious international award

Warrnambool's new library has been shortlisted for an international award - the prestigious global architectural Architizer A+ Awards.
The learning and library hub - designed by Kosloff Architecture - is the only Australian project entry listed in the two categories.
Unlike other awards, this one asks individuals to vote for their favourite projects and Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott encouraged everyone to vote for the popular institution.
Membership has increased more than 40 per cent and visitor numbers increased 162 per cent since opening in October following the $20.25 million redevelopment.
"I'm urging all those people who love our Warrnambool library to vote," she said.
"I'm just blown away with the patronage...the increase in patronage says it all.
"It's amazing to think that we've been nominated for these two categories.
"Wouldn't it be amazing to win one of those awards, or even both?"
Public voting closes May 12, and for instructions on how to vote visit the council website.
The library was also shortlisted for the 2023 Australian Interior Design Awards, with the winners to be announced on June 2.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
