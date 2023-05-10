The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's popular new library has been nominated for a prestigious international award

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Library in running for prestigious international award
Library in running for prestigious international award

Warrnambool's new library has been shortlisted for an international award - the prestigious global architectural Architizer A+ Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.