ACCC wants feedback on Coles' plan to buy Saputo milk factories

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission wants submissions on Coles' plans to buy two fresh milk-processing facilities from Saputo.
The ACCC kicked off a public merger review of the proposed acquisition on May 2.
Some farmer groups have expressed concern about the proposal, and want assurances it will not impact the farmgate milk price.
Coles announced last month that it planned to buy milk factories in Erskine Park in Sydney and Laverton North in Melbourne from the Canadian giant for $105 million.
The plants produce fresh milk for Coles-branded products, as well as for Saputo's Devondale brand and other parties.
The ACCC said Coles was the primary customer at both facilities with its own-brand fresh milk products accounting for the majority of the volumes produced.
"Coles does not currently own or operate any dairy processing facilities," it said.
"Saputo's milk supply contracts are not included in the proposed acquisition, with the contracts Saputo holds with NSW and Victorian dairy farmers being retained by Saputo on current contractual terms."
The ACCC said its investigation was focused on the impact of the proposed acquisition on competition.
In particular, it is looking at the impact on prices or terms of supply farmers receive for their raw milk in NSW and Victoria, the impact on prices for fresh milk processing services in NSW and Victoria and whether the proposed acquisition is likely to give Coles the ability and/or incentive to foreclose other dairy processors, wholesalers or retailers.
The two huge plants were originally built by former farmer co-operative Murray Goulburn.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.