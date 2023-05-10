The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

ACCC launches public merger review of Coles plans to buy Saputo plants

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCC wants feedback on Coles' plan to buy Saputo milk factories
ACCC wants feedback on Coles' plan to buy Saputo milk factories

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission wants submissions on Coles' plans to buy two fresh milk-processing facilities from Saputo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.