Rabobank is forecasting a minimum new-season milk price in southern Australia of $8.50-$9 a kilogram milk solids.
A recently-released report from the bank said strong domestic dairy market returns, a weak Australian dollar and competition between processors would buffer the impact of a weaker global market.
"At worst, this represents a 10 per cent decrease from 2022-23 prices and a farmgate milk price that is well above the medium-term average for southern Australia since the introduction of the industry's Dairy Code of Conduct in January 2020," Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey said.
"Another season of historically-elevated milk prices will support farmgate margins."
The bank is also forecasting an easing of some input cost pressures, with both feed grain and fertiliser prices having fallen from last year's extreme levels.
The report says Australian milk production will fall below six billion litres in 2022-23, for the first time since 1990.
The battle to retain existing suppliers and attract new suppliers will keep opening prices elevated.
Mr Harvey said pressure for milk supply in the market would see processors offer opening prices as high as they could manage.
He said despite the market uncertainty, there was unlikely to be a return to an approach of a conservative opening price, followed by step ups during the season as returns were confirmed.
The forecast comes as green shoots continue to appear in global market prices.
Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny said this was a step in the right direction for a positive outlook for next season, "albeit it is still very early days".
"We anticipate that as the Chinese economy gains momentum over the course of the year, following its reopening, we expect improved Chinese demand will lift global dairy prices," he said.
"And very subdued global milk supply will provide additional support for prices."
The Rabobank report points to increasing growth in milk production in export regions and "largely absent" Chinese buyers as key factors that have kept downward pressure on global commodity prices.
This has wiped 30-40pc off the export returns for Australian product, which are now at or below the average of the past five years.
"However, at some stage the cycle will turn and global commodity prices will begin to increase, but this will depend on when China returns as a meaningful buyer," Mr Harvey said.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
