Russells Creek coach Stacy Dunkley wants to see her players hold their heads high when things are going against them during games.
The youth-laden Creekers, who sit eighth after five rounds of Warrnambool and District league action, started strongly with two wins from three games but have suffered 25-plus goal losses to Kolora-Noorat (fourth) and Old Collegians (seventh) the past two rounds.
The side faces third-placed Panmure on Saturday which Dunkley declared a "massive test".
"It's definitely going to be a big mental test I think," said.
"The biggest thing for us moving forward is keeping our heads up during the game when we fall behind or have goals missed. We need everybody to keep lifted and help motivate each other along.
"Our test is going to be a mental one and that's just basically keeping stamina throughout four quarters.
"Our last two matches that we've faced up to, whether it be goals get missed or the score starts turning around, our players drop their heads and we no longer try to come forward for balls or we just give up."
Dunkley acknowledged her side was in a "rebuild" stage after significant personnel departures during the pre-season.
She is hoping bonding exercises will elevate her players' consistency.
"We seem to be coming up and down in waves. Our girls when their goals are on, everyone else is switched on with them. When our girls are off, it's basically trying to keep those girls up rather than dropping their heads.
"It's all just at this stage trying to bond and get around each other I think, just help support each other. If we can give those four quarters I think we can give a little competition which is where we were for those winning matches but we've kind of lost our spark.
"So we're going back to the bonding board I suppose. I'll take them out for dinner next week and hopefully that will help. We'll have some drinks, we've got a function on this weekend, it will be right."
Dunkley confirmed there were still positives to take out of the first five games, especially the fact the side already had two wins.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.