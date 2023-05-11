Classical music from world-famous composers will ring out in Warrnambool's historic St Joseph's Church on Sunday as part of its Mother's Day concert.
The annual event features the Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra's 30-plus musicians and seven soloists performing in the 150-year-old church.
President John MacInnes said conductor Angus Christie was celebrating his 10th Mother's Day concert and had put together an uplifting concert to delight young and old.
"It's been a Warrnambool tradition," Mr MacInnes said. "It's always been at St Joseph's Church which has terrific acoustics."
Mr MacInnes said there would be about 17 items featuring the music of Mozart, Strauss, Mendelssohn, Wagner, Donizetti, Handel, Telemann and Liszt.
It also includes the premiere of Warrnambool composer Ken Stott's "ravishing new" Reverie for Solo Cello and Orchestra.
Mr MacInnes said a highlight would be lyric baritone Craig Everingham who had worked with Opera Australia, Pinchgut Opera, Cantillation and The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and appears on ABC Classic recordings as a soloist and an ensemble member.
"Having had a busy professional career in Sydney for many years, Craig's desire for a country lifestyle brought him to Hamilton," he said. "He continues to share his talents as well as being the vocal tutor at Hamilton and Alexandra College."
It's on Sunday, May 14 at 2.30pm. Tickets from the Lighthouse Theatre until Friday, May 12 and at the door.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.