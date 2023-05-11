The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra presents annual Mother's Day concert

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 11 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra conductor Angus Christie will host the ensemble's 15th Mother's Day Concert at St Joseph's Church on Sunday.
Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra conductor Angus Christie will host the ensemble's 15th Mother's Day Concert at St Joseph's Church on Sunday.

Classical music from world-famous composers will ring out in Warrnambool's historic St Joseph's Church on Sunday as part of its Mother's Day concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.