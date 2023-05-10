AN increase of $2.80 a day for those on JobSeeker will be "nowhere near enough" to support people through winter according to a south-west charity.
Delivering the budget on Tuesday night, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said people on JobSeeker would see an extra $40 a fortnight which would take their payment to $730 for a single person with no children.
The additional $40 per fortnight will also be made to people on Youth Allowance, Austudy and other government payments.
St Vincent de Paul Glenelg region president Bryan Roberts said the small increase was very welcome given the JobSeeker payment was "grossly deficient."
"It's nowhere near enough support for people," he said.
"Of course it will help but it would be far better if it rose continuously in accordance with the increases in prices.
"People on JobSeeker have gas and electricity bills just like everyone else. And they will struggle this winter."
Mr Roberts said there had been an increase in people needing support over the past three months and St Vincent de Paul provided help paying gas and electricity bills and also rent.
Australian Council of Social Services CEO Cassandra Goldie said increases to JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and Rent Assistance would still leave more than one million people in poverty.
"Whilst every dollar counts, the $20 a week increase to JobSeeker and related payments is well below the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee's finding that it needs to rise by at least $128 a week to ensure people can cover the basics," Dr Goldie said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.