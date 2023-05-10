The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

St Vincent de Paul says people will struggle through winter despite JobSeeker payment rise

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

AN increase of $2.80 a day for those on JobSeeker will be "nowhere near enough" to support people through winter according to a south-west charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.