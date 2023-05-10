MEMBER for Wannon Dan Tehan says the federal budget will fail to deliver any relief for cost of living pressures.
Mr Tehan told The Standard there didn't appear to be a plan by the federal government to deal with inflation but instead there were a number of one-off measures to help certain people.
"It's a big taxing, big spending budget that raises questions about whether it can address the cost of living crisis that people are facing," he said.
"The real worry is for those who are working and working hard.
"They don't get any relief. For an average family with three children the cost of living hit will be about $25,000 in this budget.
"(That's) increases in your taxes, increases in energy, increases in groceries, increases in interest rates."
Mr Tehan said "hard working Australians" were the ones who'd missed out.
"So your hard working Australians seem to have been left out and it only seems to be those already on income payments who are being looked after," he said.
Mr Tehan said he was bitterly disappointed that no additional money had been set aside for south-west roads and he remained concerned that there would be a reduction in road funding previously allocated.
He said he was also concerned by a new levy on livestock which would impact south-west farmers. The levy is aimed at keeping pests and diseases out.
