Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare meets with Warrnambool welfare agencies

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 4:15pm
At-risk children are impacted due to a lack of resources and housing in the south-west.
The south-west is struggling to keep up with the number of vulnerable children in desperate need of support.

