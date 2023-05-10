The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

A Warrnambool artist recalls the physical and emotional effects of nuclear testing in Maralinga

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool artist Merran Koren saw the physical and emotional effects of nuclear testing at Maralinga during a social work placement in 1969. File picture
Warrnambool artist Merran Koren saw the physical and emotional effects of nuclear testing at Maralinga during a social work placement in 1969. File picture

A Warrnambool artist has recalled the effects nuclear testing had on an Indigenous community at Maralinga, 65 years after the final detonation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.