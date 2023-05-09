Update, 7pm:
Police have confirmed traffic has returned to normal following a two-vehicle crash in Warrnambool on Tuesday afternoon.
EARLIER:
Traffic is being diverted while police investigate the cause of a two-vehicle crash on Koroit Street this afternoon.
Warrnambool police First Constable Tash David said the crash happened near the intersection of Henna Street about 5pm on Tuesday, May 9.
"One of the drivers has minor injuries and the other one is injury free," she told The Standard.
First Constable David said traffic on the side of the incident was being diverted to Ryot Street while police investigated the cause and until the vehicles were cleared from the scene.
Traffic going in the opposite direction can still pass through.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash about 5.20pm but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
The incident was marked safe on the VicEmergency app about 5.35pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
