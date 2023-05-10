Camperdown co-captain Charlie Lucas feels an increase to the standard of training and preparation is having a positive effect at the Magpies as they aim to improve on their 2022 Hampden league season.
Lucas, 24, revealed there was a good buzz at the club after its recent wins against North Warrnambool Eagles and Warrnambool, as it prepares for its traditional rivalry against Cobden in a Super Saturday fixture.
"We've beaten two sides which probably beat us last year convincingly," he said. "It's really good to get two wins against some strong outfits and we lost to Terang by a goal who haven't lost a game. To lose to them by a goal shows we're progressing."
The midfielder believed the standard of training at Leura Oval under coach Neville Swayn had improved this season after an off-season coaching restructure.
"The quality of training has definitely lifted," he said. "All the young boys are stepping up and the blokes who have 20 games under their belt are all progressing nicely and getting a bit stronger and smarter about their football.
"Nev, probably over the last 12 months, did it all on his own. We've had the likes of Troy Stephens and Charlie Bradshaw and Adam Roberts come on board just to take the weight off (Nev's) shoulders a bit. (And) James Gellie, who has been involved in the Brisbane Lions academy, has had a little bit to do with our game plan. Just a heap of new drills, our training is a lot more structured and it just makes it a little bit easier and it's worked so far."
Lucas said the return of ruck Will Rowbottom had helped shore up the Magpies' midfield group.
"He's a very good footballer," Lucas said. "He's not overly the quickest or can't jump the highest, but he throws his weight around and does what he has to do."
Lucas, who has taken on the captaincy with Luke O'Neil, is enjoying his new leadership role.
"We're probably two vocal players around the club," he said. "It's good to get recognition from the boys that they believe we're leaders around the club."
Lucas, like a number of Hampden league players this summer, travelled north to play in the Northern Territory Football League for Palmerston Magpies.
"I went up and gave it a crack for a few months and really enjoyed it," he said. "The fitness side of thing has helped... up there it's a quick standard of football. And your skills, you've got to be sharp with your skills. I've tried to bring that back here."
The leader said the Magpies would be ready to take on the Bombers on Saturday but understood the four points weren't a given.
"We've both recruited well," Lucas said. "We played them in a practice match and they were quick, so I expect it to be a tough game (on Saturday). They were really good the way they moved the footy and the way they spread, so if we can shut that down and play our style of football, we might be able to get on top."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
