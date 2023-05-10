"Nev, probably over the last 12 months, did it all on his own. We've had the likes of Troy Stephens and Charlie Bradshaw and Adam Roberts come on board just to take the weight off (Nev's) shoulders a bit. (And) James Gellie, who has been involved in the Brisbane Lions academy, has had a little bit to do with our game plan. Just a heap of new drills, our training is a lot more structured and it just makes it a little bit easier and it's worked so far."