Koroit's Jamie Lloyd confident Saints are headed in right direction ahead of Warrnambool clash

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Jamie Lloyd and Koroit are preparing for a big round five match-up against Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jamie Lloyd and Koroit are preparing for a big round five match-up against Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

We're coming off the bye, we've regrouped and hopefully can get a few more wins on the board before the midpoint of the year.

- Jamie Lloyd

Koroit's Jamie Lloyd believes the Saints have so much more to give this year as they prepare for a crunch clash against Warrnambool on Saturday.

