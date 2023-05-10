We're coming off the bye, we've regrouped and hopefully can get a few more wins on the board before the midpoint of the year.- Jamie Lloyd
Koroit's Jamie Lloyd believes the Saints have so much more to give this year as they prepare for a crunch clash against Warrnambool on Saturday.
Lloyd, who is enjoying his first year playing full-time seniors, said the Saints saw their round five meeting with the Blues as a critical match on the fixture, as the reigning premiers looks to stay ahead of the ledger after two early season losses.
The 19-year-old felt the Saints, who defeated Portland and Port Fairy in their most recent rounds, were headed in the right direction as they aim to build on each performance.
"We're a very young team compared to last year, which we've definitely taken on board," Lloyd told The Standard at training this week. "Our first two losses, reality hit us a little bit, and we've got to come back stronger. We're coming off the bye, we've regrouped and hopefully can get a few more wins on the board before the midpoint of the year."
The teenager featured in 10 senior games during his final year in under 18s in 2022, with his focus now firmly on the senior ranks. He has been filling a variety of roles already this season, playing through the wing before moving into an inside midfield role in recent rounds, as well as stints at half forward and half back.
"I've built on last year, played mainly half back as a general defender and then moved more into the midfield and through the wing which I've enjoyed," he said.
Lloyd, who is working with AFL Victoria as a game development officer during his gap year, understood expectation was always high at the Saints after winning the last seven premierships. He said the emerging group of younger players were extremely motivated to uphold that same standard at Victoria Park.
"As a group of boys, we're so tight-knit which really helps," he said. "As you come in through the juniors, you always look up to them and to finally be apart of that group... they really push you and drive you to improve.
"As a few older players focus on their families a bit more, you see the environment change and a lot more engagement from the young blokes, especially those 16s and 18s training as well. You really see how much the young players drive the club."
The likes of Paddy O'Sullivan, Mac Petersen and Tom Baulch have proven strong role models for Lloyd, who is just a few years younger than the trio.
"Seeing what they've done... it's my turn this year trying to fill those sort of gaps and have a more broader role in the team," he said.
Lloyd also relished the chance to play alongside younger brother Mitch last round, with another opportunity likely this Saturday before the latter returns to Coates Talent League duties in the coming weeks. Another player Lloyd is enjoying playing with this season is best mate Jag Mcinerney, who returned to the club from Queensland.
The two spent the summer playing in the Northern Territory Football League for Waratah, which was the first time Lloyd had ventured north to play football. He said the opportunity was a great one to play football year-round.
"Pretty much finished school and went up there as soon as I could," he said. "We had a good group from Koroit up there and I met so many people."
